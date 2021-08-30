Microsoft Will Disable Updates on Unsupported Windows 11 Installs

We recently reported about Microsoft's efforts to allow users to install Windows 11 with ISO installers on unsupported computers, such as those that don't have a supported processor. However, according to a report by PCWorld, Microsoft has now clarified that even though you can install the operating system on these unsupported systems, the company will disable the Windows Update functionality. That drastically reduces the number of users that will actually benefit from installing the operating system on unsupported hardware.

The admission that Windows 11 can be installed on unsupported computers isn't entirely surprising: Users have already found a way to install Windows 11 onto unsupported systems using Microsoft's own media creation tool. This tool installs an ISO onto a bootable drive that allows you to install Windows 11, even on some unsupported machines. Additionally, numerous other hacks and workarounds have surfaced over the last few months.

However, the loss of Windows Update could be a crippling blow for those looking to update older systems. Naturally, it isn't feasible to re-install the operating system as each new update for the operating system is released, meaning it's an unuseful kludge to install via ISO if you plan to use the operating system for a personal rig.

Windows 11 is a new operating system, so we expect that fixes will be issued relatively quickly early in the lifecycle, so a system that can't be updated could become unstable.

Additionally, as a newer OS, it could be vulnerable to a plethora of security issues waiting to be exploited, which is one of the most important aspects of regularly maintaining the operating system with needed patches. Microsoft's approach is curious, as it is unwise to have any Windows installations in the wild that are open to easy hacking attempts as they can be hijacked and used for attacks on other, legitimate systems.