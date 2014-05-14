You Can Now Refund Your Xbox Live Subscription

Microsoft's big news yesterday was the unveiling of a new Xbox One 'unbundle' that will retail for $399 and will ship without the Kinect sensor. This version of Microsoft's Xbox One console will ship in early June. However, the Kinect-less Xbox was not the only thing Microsoft announced yesterday. As rumors suggested earlier in the week, the company also announced some changes to Xbox Live. Most notable of these changes is that subscription service is now no longer required if you want to enjoy Netflix, Hulu Plus, HBO Go, YouTube, Witch, ESPN, NFL, Xbox Music, Skype, OneDrive, OneGuide, Internet Explorer or Upload Studio. So what if these apps are the main reason you pay for Xbox Live?
The good news is that Microsoft will be offering refunds to customers who want to cancel their memberships based on the new changes. The company today published an FAQ for the changes that includes information on cancelling your Gold membership should that be your desire come June. Microsoft says that once the system updates become available next month, members who purchased a paid membership before the update was released can cancel and receive a pro-rata refund of any unused remaining days between the date of cancellation and the date their membership expires.
Of course, if you do cancel, you'll miss out on Games with Gold, which Microsoft is bringing to the Xbox One in June. This program, which has been available for Xbox 360 members for a year now, sees members gain subscription-based access to games and is launching on Xbox One with "Max: The Curse of Brotherhood" and "Halo: Spartan Assault."
When companies do things like this, they almost always have a cutoff date. That is on or before the announcement. You likely would be stuck with 80 years worth of subscription.
With regard to discounted Xbox Live Gold memberships....There is almost always a company selling a year of Xbox Live Gold for $35. I have never paid more than that for the last 5 years. I actually pick these cards up any time I see them on sale. One thing to note is you can only enter codes for up to 3 years of the service at a time. You have to wait to enter the code for a subsequent year of membership until after the first of your three years of membership have expired.
Also, the same account can be used on an Xbox 360 and Xbox One simultaneously. I still have a 360 which has been re-assigned to basement television duty since the purchase of the Xbox One.