XFX Teases Custom Vega Graphics Card

In a Reddit thread, Mark Regimbal, community manager at XFX, posted several images of XFX’s upcoming Vega graphics card using a custom cooler. We reached out to XFX and confirmed that the images are indeed official.

The wait for custom Vega graphics cards has been a rollercoaster. Upon launch, AMD board partners faced numerous issues in creating custom cards. Due to the wide variance in the quality of the chips, they had difficulties finding a stable overclocked GPU frequency for all their cards. The GPU’s self-reported temperature also differed from what the AIB partners gathered from their own tests. In addition, the GPU package height differed between products, because both molded and unmolded variants were shipped. The different package heights required separate cooler designs to fully cover all the components, which added complexity and cost.

Nevertheless, a handful of custom Vega graphics cards have made their way through. The first one to showcase a complete product was Asus, and now, XFX is joining the fray.

The unnamed card features an eye-catching tapered cooling shroud coated in a matte black, carbon fiber finish. Covering the back side is a hefty-looking backplate. The cooler relies on two fans to dissipate heat and spans across two expansion slots.

Interestingly, the XFX custom Vega card uses a short PCB. This is indicated by the center placement of the 8+6-pin power connectors and the lack of PCB seen through the backplate in the rear image. Trimming the PCB down makes sense, because there really aren’t many components installed in the rear half of the board.

XFX hasn’t confirmed which card was pictured, we suspect that the images show both the Vega 64 and Vega 56; note that one model has black fans, and the other has red.

Neither specs nor pricing were posted along with the images. XFX also commented that the card is still a work in progress, with details subject to change.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user 03 November 2017 22:00
    I'd be more excited if my last (and only) XFX card didn't suck so hard. When my HD 7870 was under decent load for a bit, the fan was so loud (and unbalanced?) it sounded like my PC was about to hover off the table and fly away.
  • NorthboundOcclusive 03 November 2017 23:57
    XFX hasn’t confirmed which card was pictured, we suspect that the images show both the Vega 64 and Vega 56; note that one model has black fans, and the other has red.
    that first picture, im certain is just a cropped, desaturated (and maybe darkened) version of the second, and there's no fans visible in the 3rd

    20339670 said:
    I'd be more excited if my last (and only) XFX card didn't suck so hard
    YMMV of course, i cant say ive had any complaints where xfx is concerned, but its probably been close to a decade since ive bought one of their cards

  • Martell1977 04 November 2017 02:10
    Are those 120mm fans on there? They overhang the GPU by a fair amount. Would make sense to use them as they need to move a lot of air but try to keep it quiet.
  • cryoburner 04 November 2017 13:49
    20339949 said:
    that first picture, im certain is just a cropped, desaturated (and maybe darkened) version of the second, and there's no fans visible in the 3rd
    Yep, I was going to comment on that too. They just filtered the image to be black and white while leaving their logo colored. Moving a color picker over the image, you can verify that everything is perfectly grey, with identical RGB channels, aside from the logo plate and a bit of the shroud immediately in front of it. That one was clearly just meant as more of a teaser image.
  • proscriptus 04 November 2017 16:14
    It is definitively the Vega 64 - it's the card in the GTribe build, previously stated to be the 64 and since confirmed.

    Didn't realize it was the first custom 64 though!
  • Krazie_Ivan 04 November 2017 17:10
    both of my XFX 7970's had issues caused by the lead-free solder traces being too thin in the PCB layers, developing micro fractures. had to reflow (bake them in oven) every few months to fix artifacting or bring em back to life, cause XFX didn't want to honor their warranty (cards were a gift, no invoice to submit).

    buying an even warmer, more power-hungry GPU, from a mfg who cuts corners & dances around responsibility? ...nah.
  • samer.forums 04 November 2017 17:24
    :( I dont like the colors of the card ... Waiting for Saphiere Nitro cards
  • TJ Hooker 06 November 2017 16:58
    20342004 said:
    both of my XFX 7970's had issues caused by the lead-free solder traces being too thin in the PCB layers, developing micro fractures. had to reflow (bake them in oven) every few months to fix artifacting or bring em back to life, cause XFX didn't want to honor their warranty (cards were a gift, no invoice to submit).
    PCB traces are copper, not solder...
  • RomeoReject 06 November 2017 21:22
    I've had great luck with my two R9 280Xs from XFX. They're both overclocked within an inch of their life, and even then, XFX said that won't void the warranty.
