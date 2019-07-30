Zotac Mek Mini Gets Gutsier With 9th-Gen Core & RTX Super

Zotac today announced the release of two updated versions of its Mek Mini compact PC, the GM206SC5R0B with an Intel Core i5-9400F CPU and Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 Super graphics card and the GM207SC7R0B with an i7-9700K and Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 Super. Both builds fit the now familiar 10.27 x 5.35 x 10.19-inch (260.8 x 136 x 258.8mm) Mek Mini micro-tower chassis and rely on two external power bricks (2x 230W for the Core i5 and 2x 330W for the Core i7 models).

(Image credit: Zotac)

We don't have any word on pricing or availability yet, but considering that these are current models, the first answer should be “soon.” Current pricing on the previous (non-Super) Core i5/RTX model is $1,300, so align your expectations accordingly. Bundled versions with keyboard and mouse will be available at additional cost.

