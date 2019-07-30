Zotac Mek Mini Gets Gutsier With 9th-Gen Core & RTX Super

Zotac today announced the release of two updated versions of its Mek Mini compact PC, the GM206SC5R0B with an Intel Core i5-9400F CPU and Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 Super graphics card and the GM207SC7R0B with an i7-9700K and Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 Super. Both builds fit the now familiar 10.27 x 5.35 x 10.19-inch (260.8 x 136 x 258.8mm) Mek Mini micro-tower chassis and rely on two external power bricks (2x 230W for the Core i5 and 2x 330W for the Core i7 models).

We don't have any word on pricing or availability yet, but considering that these are current models, the first answer should be “soon.” Current pricing on the previous (non-Super) Core i5/RTX model is $1,300, so align your expectations accordingly. Bundled versions with keyboard and mouse will be available at additional cost.

