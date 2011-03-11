In Pictures: 40 Of The Dirtiest PCs We've Ever Seen

Hardware Storage
It almost looks like this PC was packed full of bread and left to mold over.
Dust Sandwich
This dust sandwich is really hard to finish.
Mite Breeding Facility
This mite breeding facility does not need any expansion cards.
Passive PSU
This PSU was actively-cooled, but has since had to learn to live without airflow.
Typical Intel Cooler
First, this Intel cooler melts the dust. Then it toasts your CPU.
Custom Modding
We do not even want to know what it looks like on the inside.
Titanic Propeller
Is this a fan or the propeller of the Titanic, drug up from underwater? They look the same.
My Patch Of Land
This fertile soil is perfect for growing things. It seems the graphics card is almost ready for harvest!
Fan Grille Filter
Perhaps this is the world’s most efficient fan grille dust filter.
Dusty Video Through VGA
This VGA connector suits a dusty VHS movie collection.
2) People need to clean their disgusting houses more often
3) HOW DOES SOMEONE WITH A MODULAR PSU NOT KNOW HOW TO CLEAN THE CASE!?(#6)
Sounded like a vacuum was constantly running, and I honestly don't know how that Prescott never managed to burn the whole place down. I couldn't help but laugh when he started complaining about the noise. Had my first look at the internal components which hadn't been gazed upon by human eyes since the case was closed at the factory. Sadly, she was past her prime...
Also when there are image quality comparisons you have no chance in f***ing hell to open 2 images to actually compare side by side.