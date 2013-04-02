"Three AMD 990FX-Based Motherboards For Enthusiasts"

Test Settings And Benchmarks

Test System Configuration CPU AMD FX-8350 (Vishera): 4.0 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, Socket AM3+ CPU Cooler Sunbeamtech Core-Contact Freezer w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9D-8GBXLD (8 GB) at DDR3-1600 C9 DefaultsG.Skill F3-2666C11Q-16GTXD (16 GB) at XMP-2666 C11 Timings Graphics AMD Radeon HD 7970 3 GB: 925 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5500 Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 13.1

AMD's overclocking-friendly FX-8350 gets carried over from our recent CrossFire article.

DDR3-1600 CAS 9 is the reference point for benchmarks, but something faster is needed to test DRAM overclocking capability. Unfortunately, none of our current batch of high-speed memory has DDR3-1600 CAS 9 SPD defaults. G.Skill’s DDR3-2666 is substituted for overclocking evaluation.

This is an AMD platform test, and AMD also produces some of today’s top graphics processors. Thus, I upgrade from our standard GeForce GTX 580 to a more modern Radeon HD 7970.

The Arctic Cooling Accelero Xtreme 7970 is carried over from Don Woligroski’s review, because he never got around to reinstalling the original reference cooler. Thanks for the card Don!