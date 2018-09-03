ASRock Z370M Pro4 Review: A Z370 Value?

Trending

How We Test

As the cheapest Z370 board we've tested, the Z370M Pro4 has a natural pricing advantage against the second, third and fourth cheapest boards we've tested (we're excluding Mini-ITX size motherboards in that statement.)

Sound: Integrated HD Audio
Network: Integrated Gigabit Networking
Graphics Driver: GeForce 382.53

Back during the Intel X299 launch, we upgraded our test bed to handle the tremendous heat produced by the Intel Core i9-7900X. The award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid cooler system serves the same purpose for the newer, lower-heat Core i7-8700KCooler Master’s HAF-XB provides an optimal layout to blow the S24’s fans sufficiently over each motherboard’s voltage regulator.

Comparison Products

ASRock Z370M Pro4

MSI Z370 Tomahawk

Asus Prime Z370-A

All four competing boards have a broader range of overclocking settings than any production hardware can realistically use, which should lead us into a highly competitive overclocking race!

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings
PCMark 8Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
3DMark 13Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
SiSoftware SandraVersion 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
DiskSPD4K Random Read, 4K Random Write128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write
Cinebench R15Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
CompuBenchVersion 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
Application Tests & Settings
LAME MP3Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4
BlenderVersion 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
7-ZipVersion 16.02THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
Adobe After Effects CCRelease 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark-driven routine
Adobe Photoshop CCRelease 2015.5.0, 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy)
Adobe InDesign CCRelease 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark-driven routine
Adobe IllustratorRelease 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark-driven routine
Game Tests & Settings
Ashes of the SingularityVersion 1.31.21360High Preset - 1,920x1,080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1,920x1,080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
F1 20152015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium Preset, No AFUltra High Preset, 16x AF
Metro Last Light ReduxVersion 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
The Talos PrincipleVersion 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF

  • Lutfij 03 September 2018 13:45
    Is it possible that the lack of a thermal solution atop the top row of power phases as well as ample heatsink height on the power delivery between the socket and the rear I/O is the reason for thermal throttling or is it due to the lack of good quality VRM's?
  • Crashman 03 September 2018 14:30
    It appears to be a problem of an inadequate cooling solution. Perhaps the engineers thought everyone would use a downdraft cooler or a lower-model processor...
  • Co BIY 03 September 2018 22:29
    Would this board be able to power the i5-8400 or the i5-8600k without throttling ?

    Does the H370 version of this board have the same power delivery hardware? Does that limit it's ability to run the i7 or i5s at stock clocks?

    I think TH neglects the i5-8600k despite it appearing to be the enthusiasts performance/value sweet spot (on the intel side at least).
  • Crashman 03 September 2018 22:45
    I only have the 8700k and 8350k
