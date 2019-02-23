Asus ROG Thor 1200W PSU Review: Asus Brings a Screen to the PSU Party

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply, because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation, among other things, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions, and at the same time it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Load regulation is pretty tight on all rails but 5VSB. However, the Seasonic Prime Platinum 1200W (which is built on the same platform) achieves better performance.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is much longer than 17ms and the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large-enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current right as the PSU is turned on, the better.

The registered inrush currents are at normal levels, given the 1200W max power and the capacity of the bulk caps.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the unit’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under tough operating conditions.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.069A 1.997A 1.980A 0.979A 119.989 84.836% 574 11.4 40.28°C 0.983 12.195V 5.005V 3.330V 5.106V (*146) 141.436 46.61°C 115.12V 2 17.127A 3.000A 2.971A 1.178A 239.688 89.464% 577 11.5 40.89°C 0.985 12.191V 5.001V 3.329V 5.093V (*268) 267.916 47.67°C 115.11V 3 26.518A 3.501A 3.454A 1.378A 359.196 90.923% 580 11.6 41.23°C 0.990 12.188V 4.998V 3.328V 5.081V (*393) 395.053 48.93°C 115.11V 4 35.982A 4.003A 3.967A 1.579A 479.632 91.352% 584 11.8 41.86°C 0.994 12.185V 4.995V 3.326V 5.068V (*525) 525.037 50.25°C 115.11V 5 45.090A 5.009A 4.961A 1.781A 599.789 91.266% 618 13.0 42.23°C 0.996 12.182V 4.992V 3.325V 5.054V (*658) 657.191 51.83°C 115.12V 6 54.203A 6.014A 5.957A 1.984A 719.939 90.921% 687 15.8 42.71°C 0.997 12.179V 4.989V 3.323V 5.041V (*792) 791.827 53.18°C 115.12V 7 63.285A 7.020A 6.953A 2.188A 839.657 90.382% 766 18.9 43.49°C 0.997 12.176V 4.986V 3.322V 5.027V (*926) 929.006 54.64°C 115.13V 8 72.436A 8.030A 7.950A 2.394A 960.163 89.669% 851 22.0 43.76°C 0.998 12.173V 4.982V 3.320V 5.013V (*1062) 1070.791 55.78°C 115.13V 9 81.923A 8.536A 8.434A 2.398A 1079.498 88.924% 953 25.3 44.94°C 0.998 12.170V 4.979V 3.319V 5.005V (*1198) 1213.953 57.51°C 115.13V 10 91.264A 9.044A 8.952A 3.012A 1199.945 88.028% 1423 37.9 45.69°C 0.998 12.165V 4.977V 3.318V 4.981V (*1340) 1363.136 59.24°C 115.14V 11 101.168A 9.048A 8.952A 3.017A 1320.008 87.128% 1799 44.5 46.74°C 0.998 12.161V 4.974V 3.317V 4.974V (*1481) 1515.023 60.84°C 115.14V CL1 0.149A 15.001A 14.999A 0.000A 126.603 82.327% 769 18.9 42.80°C 0.989 12.198V 4.997V 3.322V 5.111V (*157) 153.780 51.98°C 115.13V CL2 100.020A 1.002A 0.997A 1.000A 1229.983 88.265% 1476 39.3 45.23°C 0.998 12.164V 4.981V 3.322V 5.037V (*1372) 1393.505 58.68°C 115.14V

*Readings acquired by the PSU’s OLED screen.

As you can see in the table above and more specifically in the DC/AC Watts column, the readings that the unit's OLED screen provide are highly accurate from test #2 to #6. In the rest of the tests the deviations are not that large. This is impressive, given that we compare the readings of a high-end (and expensive) power analyzer with the ones from a significantly lower-cost circuit provide. Calculating the AC Watts (aka power draw) is a much more complex process compared to the DC Watts calculation.

The fan profile is very relaxed, even under extra tough conditions like the ones that we apply during our tests. The PSU's output noise only exceeds 40 dB(A) during the overload test with 110% of its max-rated-capacity load at 47°C ambient.

Under high operating temperatures the PSU is not able to meet any of the three 80 PLUS Platinum requirements at 20%, 50% and full load scenarios. This probably won't be the case at the low temperatures (23°C +-5°C) typically applied during testing.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.184A 0.498A 0.477A 0.195A 19.521 59.899% 0 <6.0 0.862 12.192V 5.011V 3.335V 5.131V (*34) 32.590 115.13V 2 2.432A 0.999A 0.987A 0.390A 39.938 72.958% 570 11.2 0.937 12.191V 5.007V 3.332V 5.125V (*56) 54.741 115.12V 3 3.611A 1.498A 1.469A 0.586A 59.410 77.914% 570 11.2 0.956 12.190V 5.006V 3.331V 5.119V (*76) 76.251 115.12V 4 4.854A 1.998A 1.979A 0.782A 79.786 81.647% 572 11.3 0.975 12.195V 5.005V 3.331V 5.113V (*99) 97.721 115.12V

*Readings acquired by the PSU’s OLED screen.

The OLED screen is spot on in test three, while in the rest of tests it's still close to the real readings.

We would like to see higher efficiency levels in these tests, especially with 20W load.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the unit’s efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy is wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Compared to the original platform, the Asus offering is not as efficient. As expected, the additional circuits draw more power, so the efficiency difference with the Prime Platinum is notable, especially under light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.514 73.429% 0.074 5.138V 0.700 115.11V 2 0.250A 1.284 78.340% 0.159 5.135V 1.639 115.11V 3 0.550A 2.821 80.577% 0.277 5.128V 3.501 115.11V 4 1.000A 5.119 80.741% 0.371 5.118V 6.340 115.11V 5 1.500A 7.663 80.979% 0.424 5.107V 9.463 115.11V 6 3.000A 15.225 79.963% 0.493 5.075V 19.040 115.11V

The 5VSB rail might not have very tight load regulation, but its efficiency levels are satisfactory.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.178V 5.018V 3.340V 5.143V 13.805 0.631 115.1V Standby 0.057 0.006 115.1V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results here are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F).

The fan's passive operation doesn't last long under high operating temperatures, but the fan profile is not aggressive.

The following results are obtained at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F) ambient temperature.

The passive operation lasts up to 200W load, with the PSU's fan profile being highly relaxed after that load level. More than 1000W of power output is necessary to make the fan spin at higher than 800 RPM.

