be quiet! Pure Power 10 600W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

be quiet! Pure Power 10 600W

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time we measured is surprisingly long. However, the power-good signal is inaccurate since it drops when the +12V rail is already out of spec (meaning that its voltage is lower than 11.4V).

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Inrush current is significantly lower than last generation's 600W model. The graphs above clearly show how the addition of a small component like an NTC thermistor affects (in a good way) this metric.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the L10-CM-600's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.145A 1.980A 1.958A 0.985A 59.772 83.428% 568 RPM 17.4 dB(A) 38.23°C 0.964 12.147V 5.050V 3.364V 5.061V 71.645 41.57°C 115.11V 2 7.327A 2.970A 2.946A 1.187A 119.772 88.196% 568 RPM 17.4 dB(A) 38.72°C 0.980 12.136V 5.042V 3.355V 5.049V 135.802 42.21°C 115.11V 3 11.861A 3.481A 3.462A 1.385A 179.884 89.548% 568 RPM 17.4 dB(A) 39.17°C 0.987 12.126V 5.029V 3.344V 5.036V 200.881 43.08°C 115.10V 4 16.392A 3.982A 3.949A 1.591A 239.782 89.733% 568 RPM 17.4 dB(A) 39.37°C 0.992 12.117V 5.021V 3.336V 5.024V 267.216 44.21°C 115.10V 5 20.587A 4.985A 4.952A 1.796A 299.681 89.357% 568 RPM 17.4 dB(A) 40.19°C 0.995 12.107V 5.010V 3.325V 5.008V 335.376 45.76°C 115.10V 6 24.800A 5.997A 5.960A 2.001A 359.724 88.708% 568 RPM 17.4 dB(A) 41.16°C 0.997 12.096V 5.000V 3.316V 4.995V 405.514 47.89°C 115.11V 7 29.016A 7.014A 6.979A 2.204A 419.656 87.840% 910 RPM 19.7 dB(A) 41.90°C 0.998 12.084V 4.988V 3.304V 4.983V 477.750 48.92°C 115.11V 8 33.234A 8.042A 8.003A 2.414A 479.596 87.025% 1165 RPM 22.3 dB(A) 42.98°C 0.998 12.074V 4.973V 3.291V 4.970V 551.101 49.98°C 115.10V 9 37.898A 8.554A 8.544A 2.415A 539.660 85.991% 1380 RPM 26.6 dB(A) 43.63°C 0.998 12.063V 4.965V 3.282V 4.963V 627.575 51.01°C 115.10V 10 42.307A 9.079A 9.056A 3.030A 599.494 84.694% 1600 RPM 31.6 dB(A) 44.44°C 0.998 12.053V 4.954V 3.270V 4.943V 707.836 52.52°C 115.12V 11 47.325A 9.089A 9.074A 3.034A 659.457 83.289% 1685 RPM 32.6 dB(A) 45.55°C 0.998 12.042V 4.948V 3.263V 4.940V 791.770 54.49°C 115.12V CL1 0.101A 17.022A 17.004A 0.004A 142.348 79.857% 935 RPM 19.7 dB(A) 43.27°C 0.985 12.115V 4.985V 3.308V 5.040V 178.253 49.27°C 115.10V CL2 48.307A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 596.137 84.638% 1535 RPM 30.0 dB(A) 44.45°C 0.998 12.065V 4.979V 3.295V 5.005V 704.340 51.71°C 115.11V

Load regulation is much tighter than the previous generation and pretty good at +12V, while it's within 3% on the other rails. ACRF topologies don't usually offer good load regulation. But this platform overcomes that shortcoming, and thanks to the DC-DC converters, performance on the CL tests is good as well.

The fan profile isn't aggressive, even at operating temperatures higher than 40°C. It's only during the full load and overload tests that the fan's noise exceeds 30 dB(A).

