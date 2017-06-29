Trending

be quiet! Pure Power 10 600W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

be quiet! Pure Power 10 600W

Bitfenix BWG550M

Corsair CX650M

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured is surprisingly long. However, the power-good signal is inaccurate since it drops when the +12V rail is already out of spec (meaning that its voltage is lower than 11.4V).

Inrush Current

Inrush current is significantly lower than last generation's 600W model. The graphs above clearly show how the addition of a small component like an NTC thermistor affects (in a good way) this metric.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the L10-CM-600's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails. 

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedFan NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
13.145A1.980A1.958A0.985A59.77283.428%568 RPM17.4 dB(A)38.23°C0.964
12.147V5.050V3.364V5.061V71.64541.57°C115.11V
27.327A2.970A2.946A1.187A119.77288.196%568 RPM17.4 dB(A)38.72°C0.980
12.136V5.042V3.355V5.049V135.80242.21°C115.11V
311.861A3.481A3.462A1.385A179.88489.548%568 RPM17.4 dB(A)39.17°C0.987
12.126V5.029V3.344V5.036V200.88143.08°C115.10V
416.392A3.982A3.949A1.591A239.78289.733%568 RPM17.4 dB(A)39.37°C0.992
12.117V5.021V3.336V5.024V267.21644.21°C115.10V
520.587A4.985A4.952A1.796A299.68189.357%568 RPM17.4 dB(A)40.19°C0.995
12.107V5.010V3.325V5.008V335.37645.76°C115.10V
624.800A5.997A5.960A2.001A359.72488.708%568 RPM17.4 dB(A)41.16°C0.997
12.096V5.000V3.316V4.995V405.51447.89°C115.11V
729.016A7.014A6.979A2.204A419.65687.840%910 RPM19.7 dB(A)41.90°C0.998
12.084V4.988V3.304V4.983V477.75048.92°C115.11V
833.234A8.042A8.003A2.414A479.59687.025%1165 RPM22.3 dB(A)42.98°C0.998
12.074V4.973V3.291V4.970V551.10149.98°C115.10V
937.898A8.554A8.544A2.415A539.66085.991%1380 RPM26.6 dB(A)43.63°C0.998
12.063V4.965V3.282V4.963V627.57551.01°C115.10V
1042.307A9.079A9.056A3.030A599.49484.694%1600 RPM31.6 dB(A)44.44°C0.998
12.053V4.954V3.270V4.943V707.83652.52°C115.12V
1147.325A9.089A9.074A3.034A659.45783.289%1685 RPM32.6 dB(A)45.55°C0.998
12.042V4.948V3.263V4.940V791.77054.49°C115.12V
CL10.101A17.022A17.004A0.004A142.34879.857%935 RPM19.7 dB(A)43.27°C0.985
12.115V4.985V3.308V5.040V178.25349.27°C115.10V
CL248.307A1.003A1.003A1.002A596.13784.638%1535 RPM30.0 dB(A)44.45°C0.998
12.065V4.979V3.295V5.005V704.34051.71°C115.11V

Load regulation is much tighter than the previous generation and pretty good at +12V, while it's within 3% on the other rails. ACRF topologies don't usually offer good load regulation. But this platform overcomes that shortcoming, and thanks to the DC-DC converters, performance on the CL tests is good as well.

The fan profile isn't aggressive, even at operating temperatures higher than 40°C. It's only during the full load and overload tests that the fan's noise exceeds 30 dB(A).

  • sunny420 29 June 2017 16:55
    This one looks like a pass. Much better units out there. Too bad, I wish the best for BeQuiet!
    Another review:
    https://www.hardocp.com/article/2017/06/27/be_quiet_pure_power_10_600w_supply_review
  • HERETIC-1 02 July 2017 11:43
    For not too many $ more you can get a Seasonic G series.
    With quality components-better design-better performance,
    and to top it off a longer warranty................................

    PSU IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF ANY BUILD.
    Avoid these low end PSU's......................
