be quiet! Pure Power 9 600W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

On the front of the small box is a picture of the PSU with its modular panel exposed; the native cables are meticulously hidden in the background, proving that they are indeed stealth thanks to their darkened wires. The 80 PLUS Silver icon is near the top-left corner. Around back, be quiet! provides some interesting info including a diagram that shows the available connectors and cable lengths. You'll also find the unit's dimensions and power specifications. Two paragraphs provide some details about be quiet! in English and German. Right next to those paragraphs, a short list shows the product's interesting features, the most important being that its conception, design and quality control were performed in Germany.

Contents

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The box's contents are protected by a cardboard sheet, and the PSU is stored in bubble wrap. We would prefer to see packing foam instead. be quiet! obviously wanted to keep the packaging compact and foam wouldn't allow this.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The bundle includes several zip-ties, a set of fixing bolts, the user's manual (common to all Pure Power 9 models) and the necessary cables.

Exterior

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

We like the high-quality finish, and an orange accent around the fan and its specially-designed blades looks interesting.

Up front, the exhaust grille doesn't cover the entire side, and a power switch is installed next to the AC receptacle.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

be quiet!'s logo is stamped onto one of the sides. The other side hosts a power specifications label.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Around back, the modular board only includes five sockets. Three of them are for peripheral cables, while the remaining two are for PCIe cables featuring two connectors each. Sleeving on the native cables goes all the way back into the chassis, and as you can see from our photos, there is a plastic grommet in the exit hole to protect the wires.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

This PSU's dimensions are compact, so you won't have a problem fitting the L9-CM-600 into a smaller chassis.

Cabling

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Thankfully, only the absolutely necessary cables are fixed (specifically the ATX and EPS ones) and they're sleeved, while the modular cables are flat. Finally, all cables are stealth, so if you use a chassis with a black painted interior, it will be easy to hide them.