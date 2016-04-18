be quiet! Pure Power 9 600W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time is much longer than the ATX spec's minimum requirement. But there's a catch. The power-good signal lasts longer, so when it drops, the voltage level of the +12V rail is already below 11V. This can lead to huge stress on the voltage regulators of the parts inside your PC. Fortunately, FSP should be able to fix the issue easily.
Inrush Current
The lack of an NTC thermistor leads to high inrush currents.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|Noise (dB[A])
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|3.146A
|1.993A
|1.966A
|0.996A
|59.80
|85.38%
|565
|17.5
|36.88 °C
|0.967
|12.150V
|5.015V
|3.353V
|5.011V
|70.04
|39.24 °C
|115.1V
|2
|7.340A
|2.989A
|2.960A
|1.200A
|119.78
|89.08%
|565
|17.5
|38.84 °C
|0.983
|12.117V
|5.005V
|3.340V
|4.996V
|134.47
|42.04 °C
|115.1V
|3
|11.917A
|3.497A
|3.479A
|1.401A
|179.88
|89.92%
|565
|17.5
|39.20 °C
|0.989
|12.069V
|5.004V
|3.326V
|4.983V
|200.05
|42.69 °C
|115.0V
|4
|16.522A
|3.993A
|3.974A
|1.608A
|239.76
|89.90%
|565
|17.5
|39.64 °C
|0.994
|12.021V
|5.003V
|3.316V
|4.970V
|266.70
|43.55 °C
|115.1V
|5
|20.788A
|5.005A
|4.992A
|1.814A
|299.70
|89.47%
|565
|17.5
|40.83 °C
|0.996
|11.991V
|4.989V
|3.300V
|4.956V
|334.96
|45.13 °C
|115.1V
|6
|25.084A
|6.023A
|6.019A
|2.020A
|359.70
|88.60%
|680
|18.7
|42.13 °C
|0.997
|11.958V
|4.980V
|3.284V
|4.941V
|405.98
|47.10 °C
|115.1V
|7
|29.387A
|7.039A
|7.059A
|2.230A
|419.60
|87.84%
|865
|22.0
|43.05 °C
|0.998
|11.930V
|4.967V
|3.267V
|4.927V
|477.68
|48.43 °C
|115.1V
|8
|33.755A
|8.067A
|8.102A
|2.439A
|479.64
|86.83%
|1040
|27.0
|44.58 °C
|0.998
|11.889V
|4.958V
|3.253V
|4.910V
|552.42
|50.40 °C
|115.1V
|9
|38.645A
|8.566A
|8.664A
|2.444A
|539.66
|85.60%
|1220
|33.0
|45.13 °C
|0.998
|11.829V
|4.961V
|3.238V
|4.902V
|630.48
|51.28 °C
|115.1V
|10
|43.332A
|9.071A
|9.194A
|3.071A
|599.51
|84.18%
|1350
|33.7
|45.69 °C
|0.997
|11.767V
|4.960V
|3.224V
|4.880V
|712.14
|52.45 °C
|115.1V
|11
|48.813A
|9.041A
|9.228A
|3.077A
|659.45
|82.42%
|1700
|37.1
|47.00 °C
|0.997
|11.673V
|4.980V
|3.212V
|4.871V
|800.13
|54.57 °C
|115.1V
|CL1
|0.101A
|17.018A
|17.004A
|0.003A
|135.02
|79.07%
|1065
|28.5
|44.83 °C
|0.987
|12.936V
|4.595V
|3.264V
|4.993V
|170.77
|49.93 °C
|115.1V
|CL2
|47.966A
|1.002A
|1.003A
|1.002A
|561.18
|84.64%
|1325
|33.5
|46.19 °C
|0.998
|11.420V
|5.160V
|3.268V
|4.950V
|663.00
|53.59 °C
|115.1V
The load regulation we measured is nothing to write home about. It's loose on all rails except for 5V. On the other hand, efficiency is quite high given this unit's 80 PLUS Silver rating. It's only during the full load test that the L9-CM-600W doesn't hit the required 85% mark. Then again, remember that we test in a hot-box with a high ambient temperature. We'll give be quiet! a pass there. At 20% and 50% load, efficiency is much higher than what it needs to be. ACRF topologies can meet 80 PLUS Gold requirements with the right components, so it's easy for the L9-CM-600 to hit Silver. In addition, noise levels are low even during the overload test.
In the cross-load tests (CL1 and CL2) you can clearly see that the +12V and 5V rails are regulated together, leading to poor results. According to Intel's taxing Haswell-Ready methodology, this unit clearly fails since it registers high voltage at +12V and below the limit at 5V during the CL1 test.
But my largest complaint would have to be voltage regulation (line regulation) under different load scenarios on page 6.
If only the PSU itself was outstanding as well:ouch:
For less than $10 more you can usually find excellent Seasonic and SuperFlower Leadex Gold units, which makes it really hard to say this PSU is anything more than "meh"
Not all group regulated designs are exactly the same way. We see in Seasonic's S12ii series a group regulated design that actually crossloads very well. This seems to be one of the worst on the ladder.
@Aris: Why is Inactive PWR_OK to DC_LOSS better at a higher value? Once the PWR_OK signal is dropped, wouldn't you want the unit to shut down as quickly as possible, not prolong it?
"The power-good signal lasts longer, so when it drops, the voltage level of the +12V rail is already below 11V."
When the pwr_ok to DC_loss is higher (*meaning that it has a positive , not negative value) that means that the motherboard will already have been shut-down. (*from what i've understand, at least)
Normally when AC is removed, the PWR_OK signal should be de-asserted at least 1ms before voltages go out of spec in order not to stress the VRMs of the mainboard and of other components (e.g. VGA, HDD, SSD, etc.).
The only way to address this issue is to have a circuit on the mainboard checking the input voltages and give the shut down order when these go out of spec. In other words to completely bypass the power_ok signal coming from the PSU. But this will cost money and after all a PSU oughts to follow ATX spec's guidelines.