be quiet! Pure Power 9 600W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time is much longer than the ATX spec's minimum requirement. But there's a catch. The power-good signal lasts longer, so when it drops, the voltage level of the +12V rail is already below 11V. This can lead to huge stress on the voltage regulators of the parts inside your PC. Fortunately, FSP should be able to fix the issue easily.

Inrush Current

The lack of an NTC thermistor leads to high inrush currents.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.146A 1.993A 1.966A 0.996A 59.80 85.38% 565 17.5 36.88 °C 0.967 12.150V 5.015V 3.353V 5.011V 70.04 39.24 °C 115.1V 2 7.340A 2.989A 2.960A 1.200A 119.78 89.08% 565 17.5 38.84 °C 0.983 12.117V 5.005V 3.340V 4.996V 134.47 42.04 °C 115.1V 3 11.917A 3.497A 3.479A 1.401A 179.88 89.92% 565 17.5 39.20 °C 0.989 12.069V 5.004V 3.326V 4.983V 200.05 42.69 °C 115.0V 4 16.522A 3.993A 3.974A 1.608A 239.76 89.90% 565 17.5 39.64 °C 0.994 12.021V 5.003V 3.316V 4.970V 266.70 43.55 °C 115.1V 5 20.788A 5.005A 4.992A 1.814A 299.70 89.47% 565 17.5 40.83 °C 0.996 11.991V 4.989V 3.300V 4.956V 334.96 45.13 °C 115.1V 6 25.084A 6.023A 6.019A 2.020A 359.70 88.60% 680 18.7 42.13 °C 0.997 11.958V 4.980V 3.284V 4.941V 405.98 47.10 °C 115.1V 7 29.387A 7.039A 7.059A 2.230A 419.60 87.84% 865 22.0 43.05 °C 0.998 11.930V 4.967V 3.267V 4.927V 477.68 48.43 °C 115.1V 8 33.755A 8.067A 8.102A 2.439A 479.64 86.83% 1040 27.0 44.58 °C 0.998 11.889V 4.958V 3.253V 4.910V 552.42 50.40 °C 115.1V 9 38.645A 8.566A 8.664A 2.444A 539.66 85.60% 1220 33.0 45.13 °C 0.998 11.829V 4.961V 3.238V 4.902V 630.48 51.28 °C 115.1V 10 43.332A 9.071A 9.194A 3.071A 599.51 84.18% 1350 33.7 45.69 °C 0.997 11.767V 4.960V 3.224V 4.880V 712.14 52.45 °C 115.1V 11 48.813A 9.041A 9.228A 3.077A 659.45 82.42% 1700 37.1 47.00 °C 0.997 11.673V 4.980V 3.212V 4.871V 800.13 54.57 °C 115.1V CL1 0.101A 17.018A 17.004A 0.003A 135.02 79.07% 1065 28.5 44.83 °C 0.987 12.936V 4.595V 3.264V 4.993V 170.77 49.93 °C 115.1V CL2 47.966A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 561.18 84.64% 1325 33.5 46.19 °C 0.998 11.420V 5.160V 3.268V 4.950V 663.00 53.59 °C 115.1V

The load regulation we measured is nothing to write home about. It's loose on all rails except for 5V. On the other hand, efficiency is quite high given this unit's 80 PLUS Silver rating. It's only during the full load test that the L9-CM-600W doesn't hit the required 85% mark. Then again, remember that we test in a hot-box with a high ambient temperature. We'll give be quiet! a pass there. At 20% and 50% load, efficiency is much higher than what it needs to be. ACRF topologies can meet 80 PLUS Gold requirements with the right components, so it's easy for the L9-CM-600 to hit Silver. In addition, noise levels are low even during the overload test.

In the cross-load tests (CL1 and CL2) you can clearly see that the +12V and 5V rails are regulated together, leading to poor results. According to Intel's taxing Haswell-Ready methodology, this unit clearly fails since it registers high voltage at +12V and below the limit at 5V during the CL1 test.