Bitfenix Formula Gold 650W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the BF650G's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

BitFenix's relative performance is very high. The BF650G even passes Corsair's excellent RM650x, which is fully modular but costs more.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

An $80 price tag is good for this level of performance, so naturally BitFenix earns a solid value score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The BF650G is one of the quietest PSUs in our test pool.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

When it comes to efficiency, the BF650G also fares well. Its fixed cables allow for lower voltage drops, translating into less wasted energy.



