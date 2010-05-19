Primer: The Principles Of 3D Video And Blu-ray 3D

Connecting To A 3D TV
Full-quality 120 Hz frame-sequential 3D video (such as Blu-ray 3D) is only supported through a High Speed HDMI cable to a HDMI 1.4-compliant TV.
Nvidia has announced that some 3D Vision-compatible graphics cards and systems will be software-upgradeable to provide HDMI 1.4 stereoscopic output through a forthcoming 3DTV Play software update. This driver update will allow compatible GeForce graphics cards to provide a full stereoscopic 3D signal to 3D HDTVs.
AMD and Intel are also expected to support HDMI 1.4-compatible stereoscopic 3D video output in the future.
Active Shutter Glasses
To avoid flicker, active shutter glasses operate at 120 frames per second or faster. Active shutter glasses only work with TVs and displays capable of displaying 3D at 120 Hz or faster.
Active shutter glasses also require a transmitter. The transmitter receives a synchronization signal from the TV (through a VESA connector) or from the PC (through a USB connection).
Generally, there is no cross-platform standard for active shutter glasses across all of the available TV and PC display manufacturers. Consumers will need to buy the model of 3D glasses that is designed for their TV or display. One exception to this rule is Nvidia’s 3D Vision system, which is licensed to a number of PC display manufacturers, including Acer, Asus, Alienware, LG, and Samsung. For 3D TVs, consumers will need to buy their 3D glasses from the same manufacturer to assure compatibility (Sony, Panasonic, Samsung, etc.).
120 Hz TVs
Many TVs sold in the past few years have advertised 120 Hz or faster refresh rates. However, these TVs are not designed to accept a 120 Hz video signal. They can only accept a standard (50 or 60 Hz) television video signal.
Through a process called “inverse telecine,” these TVs are able to extract the original 24p movie signal from a video signal, create new intermediate frames, and display the movie at five times the original 24p frequency. This is done to eliminate the uneven motion (called “motion judder”) that can result from displaying a movie shot at 24 frames per second on a display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz.
To display 120 Hz sequential-frame 3D, a TV or display must be designed to accept and display 120 frames of video per second. These legacy “120 Hz” TVs are not designed to display stereoscopic content, or support 3D active shutter glasses.
Unfortunately I am one of those who recently purchased a new TV. It will be quite some time before I upgrade.
I understand the author's preference for shutter glasses (especially since it's a certain product's preferred method of choice) even if I don't share it, the major limitation is having to buy a pair for all your friends coming over, which gets impractical until they are more commonplace.
Also polarized solutions are not limited in resolution if they are set-up beyond just the example provided in this article (like they do in the theatre with dual projectors ) and may have an improving single source future with 2K and 4K displays on the horizon. It's a question of preference, but it seems like the full story wasn't explored on that subject.
Now on to a pet peeve: I love the part about "While set-top Blu-ray players will need to be replaced, PC-based Blu-ray player software can be upgraded." as a subtle product benefit plug.
Unless it's a free upgrade, you are still replacing the software, not upgrading it (it's not a plug-in), and you're likely forking out nearly the same amount of money for the 1/100th of the cost to produce that software update, so it's not like it's a major advantage. Especially when upgrading requires a FULL upgrade to the most expensive model Power DVD (version #) Ultra 3D, and I can't simply add it to my existing PowerDVD bundles thus potentially changing my backwards compatibility (Ultra 9 already removed my HD-DVD support from Ultra 7 that I upgraded on my LG HD-DVD/BR burner
, until then it's $99 (or $94.95 for loyal saps) vs $150-200, plus with the set-top route now I have a second BR-/DVD player for another room or to give to a friend (the BR software on its own is useless to give to someone else without a drive), and that's not even compared to the free PS3 upgrade.
Also can someone explain this statement;
"Blu-ray 3D video decoding solutions can be expected for ATI Radeon 5000-series graphics in the future."
Didn't Cyberlink already show their BR-3D solution on ATi hardware last year? So what's the issue?
Also why is it limited to "GeForce 300M-series mobile graphics" when often the core is the same a previous generation 200M series (example GTS 350M / 250M )?
And this section "Full-quality 120 Hz frame-sequential 3D video (such as Blu-ray 3D) is only supported through a High Speed
HDMI cable to a HDMI 1.4-compliant TV. " seems to miss the DVI dual-link to monitor option currently being used for 3D on PCs, and also the dual 1.3 input monitors/TVs.
A nice little article for people unfamiliar with 3D, but there's a subtle under-current of product preference/placement in it, and far too many generalities with little supporting information. :??:
also some info on AVRs and how a 1.3 hdmi AVR might pass on 3d video and still decode bitstream audio, or not - do we need 1.4 hdmi AVRs to decode audio from a 1.4 source? we shouldn't need 1.4 receivers since the audio standards haven't change, but I'm understanding that in fact we do neeed new receivers. :/
This piece is a prelude to tomorrow's coverage, by Don, of Blu-ray 3D on a notebook and a desktop. Perhaps that one will answer any of the questions you were left with here?
As for AMD, Tom and I went back and forth on this piece, and we agreed that it was critical to get AMD's feedback on Blu-ray 3D readiness. The fact of the matter is that it isn't ready to discuss the technology. It's behind.
The mention of dual-link DVI was in the first revision of this piece and removed in a subsequent iteration. I've asked the author for additional clarification there and should have an answer shortly.
It turns out the demo (I think it was at CES?) only used CPU decoding over an ATI graphics card; the Radeon did no software decoding.
The Cyberlink rep tells me that Blu-ray 3D software decoding is extremely CPU-dependant and might even require a quad-core CPU. He said all four threads were being stressed under software decoding, not sure what quad-core CPU they were using though.
Definitely something I'd like to test out in the future...
These implementations, while ever more impressive, are still being threshed out. Because of possible physiological side effects, I think I will NOT be a first adopter, with this (particular) tech (3D).
Anyone ever watch that movie "THE JERK", with STEVE MARTIN ??
= Opti-Grab =
... I can see all these class-action suits by parents of cross-eyed gamers ... hope not, tho ... I *AM* very much looking forward to the fully refined "end game", for 3D ...
Additionally, the very best desktop workstations are only just now catching up to standard (uncompressed) HD resolution ingest and edit/render ... since that bandwidth IS shared, between both eyes, this may be a non-issue.
I will let the kiddies and 1st adopters take-on all those risks and costs.
Please let me know when it is all "fully baked" and field tested!
= Alvin = (not to mention "affordable").