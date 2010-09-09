System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2010: Value Compared

Power And Efficiency
Our power tests included an idle power measurement where the system was prevented from sleeping (active state), a full CPU load test with multi-threaded Prime 95 (one thread per core), a GPU load test with FurMark’s Stability Test at 1920x1200 and 4x AA, and a combination GPU plus CPU load with one CPU thread devoted to FurMark and the remaining threads devoted to multi-threaded Prime95. Whew!
Two GeForce GTX 480 graphics cards draw way too much power. Need we say more?
Efficiency is a comparison of work done to power used. To calculate that, we first begin with a chart that compares the performance of all real-world (non-synthetic) benchmarks. The cheapest PC is used as a baseline.
Again using the cheapest PC as a baseline, we compare the difference in power consumption to the difference in performance.
While overclocking increases the rate at which a PC finishes any given workload, it also increases power consumption. When performance is increased by a greater amount than power consumption, efficiency is increased. Low-voltage overclocking allows the $400 PC to get the biggest efficiency increase, but it never catches up to the efficiency-leading $1000 system.
Anyways, I didn't really like the builds this SBM but I learned quite a bit. Thanks for the great read.
ONE KILOWATT? seriously!?
There is noway i5 can be twice as fast as x6. Simply no way. Something is wrong. Unless there is an artificial limitation in the SLI board to prevent it running faster than that. Even 5670 is closer to SLI 480. Simply Dirt2 benchmark is wrong. And I sense SLI is not working. Better to try with Cross Fire setup.
TheCapulet This will be the first month that people sign up hoping to win the 1k machine instead of the 2k.Free is always good! For me, I wish I win the $2000 build, simply because the 2 gfx cards alone worth almost as the mid-priced build ($920 vs $1000)!