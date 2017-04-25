Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, Cooler Master's new MasterWatt Maker is shown as 100 percent, and every other model appears relative to it.

Despite a high overall performance score, Cooler Master's premium PSU cannot match Corsair's fully-digital AX1500i, which is no spring chicken. Based on the MasterWatt's huge price tag, it really needed to excel here in order to not get blown away in the next chart...

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts performance per dollar. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

With a price tag nudging up to $1000, a last-place finish in this chart is no surprise. The original MasterWatter Maker 1200 lands one position higher.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

The overall efficiency score, an average of roughly 25,000 different load levels, puts the high-end Cooler Master unit below Corair's AX1500i and the 1kW Titanium-class Super Flower model.



