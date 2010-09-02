ASRock Core 100HT-BD Home Theater PC

Overclocking Benchmarks
As we’ve said, the Core 100HT-BD is not a hardcore overclocker’s platform for a number of reasons, due in particular to thermal limitations. However, there is a user-friendly overclocking setting in the BIOS that suggests we can get a 30% performance increase simply by asking for it, which is a moderate increase that shouldn’t stress the components too much. With the feature enabled, we find that this option results in a mild CPU overclock to 2.463 GHz with a 154 MHz base clock and a memory overclock to 616 MHz at 8-8-8-22-60-1T timings. Here is the resulting performance:
The mild overclock certainly brings us closer to desktop Core i3-530 performance and really speeds up the gaming benchmark. The 30% overclock option is a nice tweak for users who want to boast they’ve overclocked their system without pushing it too hard or requiring a thorough understanding of hardware settings.
The only limitation is the angle of the IR remote. The angle for remotelly controlling the unit from your living room is a bit narrow for home use and I hope that they will consider to provide an external IR receiver later.
Regarding the price, I was trying to find a cheaper unit with same specs and same look and size, but I was not able to find any. Dell has a PC which is a bit smaller (a bit bigger then wii) however it is not a htpc unit. You can build a sligthly cheaper one. It will be larger, will need a larger power supply, the case will like a traditional pc which you don't want in your living room, and at the end of the day you will end up with something which has cost you more money. In my mind its a very good hardware piece and worth to consider if you want a home media center in you living room.
I'm thinking along the lines of an e3300 and G31 chipset with a 200w or 300w mATX PSU (how I'd love to get my hands on a Silverstone 300w mATX unit from the SG05!).
Without the powersupply, the unit will cost about USD250 here. With a decent 80plus mATX PSU, the cost goes beyond the USD320 mark.
It won't play blu-ray but everything else would run better than, say, an Atom (even the ION variants). It would be twice as tall, almost twice large and a tad deeper, true, but it would have room for a half-height PCIE video card (ahem, HD5570) upgrade.
One bit of constructive feedback for Don: why use a 650W PSU on the comparison unit? Wouldn't a 380w or even 300w PSU be sufficient - not to mention place the power draw closer to the center of the efficiency curve?
I wish they would make the parts available so us DIY'ers can build our own like this.