ASRock Core 100HT-BD Home Theater PC

Overclocking Benchmarks

As we’ve said, the Core 100HT-BD is not a hardcore overclocker’s platform for a number of reasons, due in particular to thermal limitations. However, there is a user-friendly overclocking setting in the BIOS that suggests we can get a 30% performance increase simply by asking for it, which is a moderate increase that shouldn’t stress the components too much. With the feature enabled, we find that this option results in a mild CPU overclock to 2.463 GHz with a 154 MHz base clock and a memory overclock to 616 MHz at 8-8-8-22-60-1T timings. Here is the resulting performance:

The mild overclock certainly brings us closer to desktop Core i3-530 performance and really speeds up the gaming benchmark. The 30% overclock option is a nice tweak for users who want to boast they’ve overclocked their system without pushing it too hard or requiring a thorough understanding of hardware settings.