Corsair AX1000 PSU Review: Titanium-Class Efficiency, at a Premium Price

Transient Response Tests, Ripple Measurements and EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

Advanced Transient Response Tests

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology we chose to apply the worst case scenario with no extra capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.166V 12.075V 0.75% Pass 5V 5.050V 5.001V 0.97% Pass 3.3V 3.356V 3.285V 2.12% Pass 5VSB 5.036V 5.001V 0.69% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.166V 12.041V 1.03% Pass 5V 5.051V 4.993V 1.15% Pass 3.3V 3.356V 3.269V 2.59% Pass 5VSB 5.037V 4.999V 0.75% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.165V 12.071V 0.77% Pass 5V 5.052V 4.993V 1.17% Pass 3.3V 3.357V 3.262V 2.83% Pass 5VSB 5.038V 4.987V 1.01% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.158V 12.128V 0.25% Pass 5V 5.044V 4.997V 0.93% Pass 3.3V 3.353V 3.279V 2.21% Pass 5VSB 5.023V 4.975V 0.96% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.158V 12.107V 0.42% Pass 5V 5.044V 4.989V 1.09% Pass 3.3V 3.353V 3.264V 2.65% Pass 5VSB 5.024V 4.977V 0.94% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.157V 12.113V 0.36% Pass 5V 5.045V 4.989V 1.11% Pass 3.3V 3.354V 3.262V 2.74% Pass 5VSB 5.025V 4.962V 1.25% Pass

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The results from each rail are very good. Particularly on the all-important +12V rail, registered deviations are low.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

There aren't any notable spikes or voltage overshoots to report, so everything checks out.

Ripple Measurements

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 12.5mV 9.7mV 12.9mV 10.7mV Pass 20% Load 13.0mV 5.2mV 10.8mV 12.7mV Pass 30% Load 6.7mV 5.0mV 10.1mV 9.1mV Pass 40% Load 7.7mV 6.4mV 9.1mV 7.3mV Pass 50% Load 8.4mV 5.0mV 8.7mV 7.2mV Pass 60% Load 8.8mV 5.2mV 9.0mV 7.4mV Pass 70% Load 9.7mV 5.3mV 9.1mV 8.2mV Pass 80% Load 10.4mV 5.5mV 9.8mV 8.5mV Pass 90% Load 10.9mV 5.6mV 10.1mV 8.4mV Pass 100% Load 15.2mV 6.5mV 10.7mV 9.6mV Pass 110% Load 15.7mV 6.6mV 11.0mV 9.9mV Pass Cross-Load 1 15.2mV 5.2mV 11.6mV 7.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 15.1mV 6.2mV 9.5mV 9.0mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

EMI Results – Average & Peak Detector

The EMI emissions we observe remain much lower than their allowable limits. Obviously, the AX1000's EMI filter does its job well.

