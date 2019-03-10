Corsair AX850 PSU Review: Top Performer and Dead Silent

Transient Response Tests, Ripple Measurements and EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

Advanced Transient Response Tests

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.242V 12.202V 0.33% Pass 5V 5.054V 5.007V 0.93% Pass 3.3V 3.373V 3.301V 2.13% Pass 5VSB 5.040V 4.994V 0.91% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.240V 12.144V 0.78% Pass 5V 5.054V 4.997V 1.13% Pass 3.3V 3.374V 3.288V 2.55% Pass 5VSB 5.040V 5.003V 0.73% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.239V 12.168V 0.58% Pass 5V 5.054V 4.997V 1.13% Pass 3.3V 3.374V 3.285V 2.64% Pass 5VSB 5.040V 5.001V 0.77% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.231V 12.196V 0.29% Pass 5V 5.047V 5.001V 0.91% Pass 3.3V 3.370V 3.295V 2.23% Pass 5VSB 5.027V 4.988V 0.78% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.229V 12.180V 0.40% Pass 5V 5.048V 4.992V 1.11% Pass 3.3V 3.371V 3.281V 2.67% Pass 5VSB 5.027V 4.979V 0.95% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.229V 12.188V 0.34% Pass 5V 5.048V 4.993V 1.09% Pass 3.3V 3.371V 3.280V 2.70% Pass 5VSB 5.027V 4.990V 0.74% Pass

The transient response is fantastic on all rails! The AX850 is not only highly efficient, but also capable of handling tough transient response scenarios without sweating.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

The results are good, since we don't notice any large spikes or voltage overshoots.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' life span because it causes them to run hotter. A 10°C increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50 percent. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 6.7 mV 4.3 mV 8.6 mV 6.8 mV Pass 20% Load 8.3 mV 4.6 mV 9.0 mV 7.1 mV Pass 30% Load 9.2 mV 5.2 mV 9.6 mV 7.2 mV Pass 40% Load 5.7 mV 5.8 mV 9.9 mV 8.0 mV Pass 50% Load 5.6 mV 4.7 mV 9.7 mV 8.0 mV Pass 60% Load 6.0 mV 5.1 mV 9.7 mV 8.5 mV Pass 70% Load 6.7 mV 5.0 mV 10.3 mV 8.3 mV Pass 80% Load 6.9 mV 5.1 mV 10.6 mV 8.9 mV Pass 90% Load 6.8 mV 5.1 mV 10.4 mV 8.1 mV Pass 100% Load 10.8 mV 5.8 mV 11.8 mV 9.6 mV Pass 110% Load 10.9 mV 5.7 mV 12.5 mV 10.1 mV Pass Crossload 1 8.9 mV 5.1 mV 12.0 mV 7.8 mV Pass Crossload 2 10.9 mV 5.5 mV 10.7 mV 9.6 mV Pass

The ripple suppression is great on all rails, especially at 5V where it doesn't exceed 10mV even in the worst case scenario. Obviously the addition of in-cable caps plays a role here.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other close-by devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other close-by devices if too high. For example it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

Average EMI Detector

Peak EMI Detector

The conducted EMI emissions are below the corresponding limits with both average and peak detectors.

