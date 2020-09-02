Corsair CX650 Power Supply Review

Today's best Corsair CX650 deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Corsair's CX line is made by two manufacturers, Channel Well Technology and Great Wall. Both are good OEMs with solid manufacturing lines. As we noticed in the CX450 review, both flavors have equal performance. In today's review, we will take a look at the Great Wall version of the CX650. You can distinguish it by its RPS number, which is RPS0065. RPS numbers are reference designators given to each Corsair model. The CWT-made CX650 has an RPS number of RPS0055.

The Corsair CX650 is among the best performing models in this budget category and a worthy competitor to some of the best power supplie. The CX650 achieves good efficiency levels, and load regulation is tight on all rails. The transient response could be better, though. The platform is modern, and according to Corsair's claims, it belongs to a higher efficiency level, but it is advertised at a lower level to keep both CWT and Great Wall versions of the CX650 on the same page. Worthy contenders in this category are the Cooler Master MWE Bronze 650, and 700 models and the similar capacity be quiet! System Power U9 model, if you can find it in the US market, where be quiet! doesn't have a significant presence.

According to Jon Gerrow (aka Jonnyguru), the Great Wall version of the CX650 has higher efficiency than its CWT counterpart, 80 PLUS Silver. Still, it is advertised as Bronze to stay in the same category and not bring confusion to future buyers. For the standards of this mainstream category, the design is pretty good, since, besides DC-DC converters for the minor rails, an LLC resonant converter is also used on the primary side for higher efficiency. The temperature rating for continuous max power delivery is also high, at 40°C.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Great Wall Max. DC Output 650W Efficiency 80 PLUS Bronze, ETA-A- (85-88%) Noise LAMBDA-S++ (30-35 dB[A]) Modular ✗ Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm Rifle Bearing Fan (D12SM-12) Semi-Passive Operation ✗ Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 140mm Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 5 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 54 3 0.8 Watts 130 648 15 9.6 Total Max. Power (W) 650

Cables and Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Caps ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18-20AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (680mm) 1 1 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm) 2 2 18AWG No SATA (520mm+120mm) 1 2 18AWG No SATA (400mm+120mm+120mm) 1 3 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (400mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 1 4 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

Cable length is satisfactory, but the distance between the peripheral connectors should be 150mm, at least. The number of SATA connectors could be larger, since one of the corresponding cables hosts only two of these connectors, while there are enough 4-pin Molex. With two PCIe, even high-end GPUs are supported, but this is not the case for the single EPS connector. Corsair could provide an additional EPS or an ATX12V 4-pin connector and retain compatibility with energy-hungry CPUs and the corresponding mainboards.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

- General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Great Wall PCB Type Single Sided - Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor SCK-028 Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Shindengen U15K80R (800V, 15A @ 101°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Vishay SiHG30N60E (600V, 18A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.125Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x WeEn BYC15-600T (600V, 15A @ 98C) Bulk Cap(s) 2x Rubycon (450V, 180uF each or 360uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXH) Main Switchers 2x STMicroelectronics STP24N60DM2 (650V, 11A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.20Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX & CM03AX Green PFC controller Resonant Controller Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC Resonant Converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters - Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x Advanced Power AP9990GPT (60V, 70A @ 100C, Rds(on): 6mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Advanced Power& AP0403GH (30V, 50A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4.5mOhm) PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 2x Elite (2-5,000h @ 105°C, ED), 4x Elite (3-5,000h @ 105°C, EJ), 2x Elite (2-5,000h @ 105°C, EK), 1x Teapo (2-6,000h @ 105°C, SY), 1x Teapo (2,000h @ 105°C, TH), 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 1x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG)

Polymer: 4x Elite, 2x United Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Sitronix ST9S429-PG14 (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Yate Loon D12SM-12 (120mm, 12V, 0.30A, Rifle Bearing Fan) - 5VSB Circuit Rectifier(s) 1x A-Power AP04N60H-HF FET (600V, 2.2A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 2.5Ohm) & 1x PFC PFR20L45CT SBR (45V, 20A) Standby PWM Controller SI8016HSP8

This is the Great Wall version of the CX650, using a highly advanced, for the standards of this not so demanding category, platform. On the primary side, we find an LLC resonant converter and a half-bridge topology. A synchronous design handles +12V, and a pair of DC-DC converters generate the minor rails. The build quality is good, and GW used good parts, including Vishay and STMicroelectronics FETs, along with a rifle bearing fan. Finally, most of the electrolytic caps are provided by Elite, which is considered one of the best non-Japanese cap manufacturers.

The transient filter has all necessary parts, to effectively suppress EMI emissions, both incoming and outcoming. There is also an MOV, for protection against voltage surges, while an NTC thermistor lowers the inrush currents. It would be ideal, though, if there was a bypass relay and the thermistor's resistance should be higher, too.

Two quality bridge rectifiers are used, able to handle up to 30 Amperes of current, so they are an overkill for a 650W power supply.

The boost diode is quite strong for this platform. Usually, we find 6A to 8A boost diodes in 650W units, but the CX650 utilizes a 15A boost diode. While the boost diode is overrated, this is not the case for the bulk caps, which are of high quality but have low capacity.

The pair of STMicroelectronics FETs is arranged into a half-bridge topology, and an LLC resonant converter is also used to boost efficiency. This doesn't seem to be an ETA-S or 80 PLUS Bronze unit, but a higher efficiency rating one.

Four Advanced Power FETs are installed on the secondary heat sink and handle the +12V rail. The minor rails are generated through two DC-DC converters.

Most of the filtering caps are provided by Elite, which has a good reputation in the budget category segment. We also find several Chemi-Cons, Teapos, and a lonely Rubycon cap. The Japanese caps are installed in the 5VSB circuit, where top-quality components are required since this rail operates in passive mode with the PSU's fan, not in operation.

The 5VSB circuit uses an A-Power AP04N60H-HF FET on the primary side and a PFC PFR20L45CT SBR on its secondary side. Finally, the SI8016HSP8 takes over the role of the standby controller.

The soldering quality is good.

We expected to find a Hong Hua fan, but Corsair gave a shot to Yate Loon and to its D12SM-12 fan that uses a rifle bearing.

