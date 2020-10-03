Corsair CX650F RGB Power Supply Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 63.4A (117.41%), 11.936V

5V: 27.7A (138.5%), 4.892V

3.3V: 27.4A (137%), 3.266V

5VSB: 5.4A (180%), 4.899V OPP 833.41W (128.22%) OTP ✓ (129°C @ 12V Heat Sink) SCP 12V: ✓

5V: ✓

3.3V: ✓

5VSB: ✓

-12V: ✓ PWR_OK Accurate but lower than 16ms NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor

The OCP triggering point at 12V is conservatively set and we agree with this. The minor rails are also within 140%. For the 5V rail which can take lots of stress if the system features lots of RGB lighting that doesn't use 12V, this is understandable. On the other hand, there is no reason to allow for such high amperage at 3.3V. Lastly, the over power protection is set within 130% of the PSU's max power, so it is correctly set.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3.3V rail is lower than the other two in all cases, so there is no problem here.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Load Regulation Charts Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Chart

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Suppression Charts Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) IR Images Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A coil, belong to a PI filter, right next to the -12V rectifier gets quite hot. This can be an issue since this coil is right next to the mainstream Teapo SC caps.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content