Corsair CX650F RGB Power Supply Review

Performance Rating
The overall performance is satisfactory. The only unit that gets away from the pack is the EVGA 650 B3, which has been replaced by the inferior B5 line.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
For this category's standards, the CX650F is quiet enough.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
In the efficiency section the Corsair CX650F achieves first place.
Power Factor Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
There is room for improvement in the APFC converter.
