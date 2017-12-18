Corsair HX850 PSU Review

Protection Features
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: >40A (in multi-+12V rail mode) 5V: 33.2A (132.8%) 3.3V: 35.3A (141.2%) 5VSB: 6.5A (216.7%), 63mV ripple
|OPP
|1028.35W (120.98%)
|OTP
|✓ (160°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
The minor rails' OCP triggering points are set high, as they are in most PSUs. Similarly, we find a sky-high triggering point on the 5VSB rail, allowing increased ripple. Corsair should really bring this down a bit.
Finally, OPP is set properly at around 121%. OTP is at the correct level as well, given that this is a semi-passive PSU.
All digital sounds nice on paper, but how does it translate into power supply performance?
Does the extra $12 for the AX860 give you a quantifiable difference between them?
And if the AX860 does turn out to be superior in some way then why does the HX850 even exist in the first place?
I remember back in 2002 I blew my power supply while overclocking and playing Tron 2.0 .
(The power supply didn't take out anything, just had to buy a new one.)
Ever since then I've always used the highest priced AX line, with the rationale of never going cheap on my power supply again.
(And being more conservative with my overclocks)
Where are the comparisons between the 2?
Why even mention it, if you aren't going to show how much better the HX850 cables are, if at all?