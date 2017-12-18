Trending

Corsair HX850 PSU Review

By

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: >40A (in multi-+12V rail mode) 5V: 33.2A (132.8%) 3.3V: 35.3A (141.2%) 5VSB: 6.5A (216.7%), 63mV ripple
OPP1028.35W (120.98%)
OTP✓ (160°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The minor rails' OCP triggering points are set high, as they are in most PSUs. Similarly, we find a sky-high triggering point on the 5VSB rail, allowing increased ripple. Corsair should really bring this down a bit.

Finally, OPP is set properly at around 121%. OTP is at the correct level as well, given that this is a semi-passive PSU.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ilogic450 19 December 2017 00:39
    Thanks!
    Reply
  • derekullo 19 December 2017 01:44
    Would it be possible to do a comparison between the Corsair HX850 and the AX860?

    All digital sounds nice on paper, but how does it translate into power supply performance?

    Does the extra $12 for the AX860 give you a quantifiable difference between them?

    And if the AX860 does turn out to be superior in some way then why does the HX850 even exist in the first place?

    Corsair AX860 $181.99
    https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16817139041

    Corsair HX850 $169.99
    https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817139083


    I remember back in 2002 I blew my power supply while overclocking and playing Tron 2.0 .
    (The power supply didn't take out anything, just had to buy a new one.)

    Ever since then I've always used the highest priced AX line, with the rationale of never going cheap on my power supply again.
    (And being more conservative with my overclocks)
    Reply
  • mauro2003_9 19 December 2017 03:38
    The AX860 OEM is Seasonic.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 19 December 2017 12:51
    The AX860i has 1.42% higher overall performance score than the HX850 and the AX860 is very close to the AX860i. I would say that the performance of the AX860 and the HX850 is really close, however the second is much more silent.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 19 December 2017 17:18
    Congrats to Corsair on another stellar PSU , and thanks for the review.
    Reply
  • ElectrO_90 20 December 2017 14:26
    The first paragraph talks about the HX850i and the new cables in this HX850.
    Where are the comparisons between the 2?
    Why even mention it, if you aren't going to show how much better the HX850 cables are, if at all?
    Reply