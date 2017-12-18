Corsair HX850 PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: >40A (in multi-+12V rail mode) 5V: 33.2A (132.8%) 3.3V: 35.3A (141.2%) 5VSB: 6.5A (216.7%), 63mV ripple OPP 1028.35W (120.98%) OTP ✓ (160°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The minor rails' OCP triggering points are set high, as they are in most PSUs. Similarly, we find a sky-high triggering point on the 5VSB rail, allowing increased ripple. Corsair should really bring this down a bit.

Finally, OPP is set properly at around 121%. OTP is at the correct level as well, given that this is a semi-passive PSU.



