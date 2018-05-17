Corsair RM850x V2 PSU Review: Smaller And Quieter!

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the RM850x’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

The PSU's efficiency is high under normal loads. Meanwhile, efficiency is satisfactory under light loads, but certainly not the best we've seen.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the RM850x's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.201A 0.491A 0.481A 0.195A 19.685 66.867% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.878 12.187V 5.036V 3.316V 5.030V 29.439 115.10V 2 2.424A 0.989A 0.994A 0.396A 39.801 78.444% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.941 12.185V 5.035V 3.315V 5.028V 50.738 115.10V 3 3.650A 1.476A 1.504A 5.023A 59.882 83.029% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.966 12.184V 5.035V 3.314V 5.023V 72.122 115.10V 4 4.861A 1.984A 1.991A 0.796A 79.799 86.345% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.975 12.182V 5.035V 3.314V 5.019V 92.419 115.09V

We would like to see close to 70% or better under 20W of load, while it'd be nice to see greater than 80% efficiency with 40W.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.101A 0.513 76.000% 0.067 5.055V 0.675 115.11V 2 0.251A 1.270 78.882% 0.126 5.051V 1.610 115.44V 3 0.542A 2.733 78.920% 0.256 5.042V 3.463 115.07V 4 1.002A 5.037 77.792% 0.345 5.028V 6.475 115.07V 5 1.501A 7.530 77.413% 0.393 5.015V 9.727 115.08V 6 3.001A 14.920 75.998% 0.454 4.971V 19.632 115.08V

The previous RM850x demonstrated notably higher 5VSB efficiency.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.211V 5.038V 3.316V 5.036V 7.147 0.434 115.1V Standby 0.042 0.005 115.1V

Vampire power is very low with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Semi-passive operation doesn't last long in our cross-load tests because we start with a high load on the minor rails. Still, the fan spins slowly through most of the PSU's operating range. There's only a small window where noise lands within the 25-30 dB(A) range. In general, the fan profile is conservative, keeping the RM850x V2's noise levels low.

