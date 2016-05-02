Corsair SF600 Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SF600's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 12.7mV 6.4mV 9.1mV 6.3mV Pass 20% Load 15.9mV 7.0mV 9.0mV 6.3mV Pass 30% Load 16.4mV 7.7mV 9.5mV 6.6mV Pass 40% Load 17.1mV 7.5mV 11.0mV 6.7mV Pass 50% Load 19.4mV 7.9mV 10.5mV 7.4mV Pass 60% Load 23.2mV 8.2mV 11.1mV 7.8mV Pass 70% Load 22.4mV 8.8mV 13.4mV 7.9mV Pass 80% Load 23.0mV 10.7mV 15.2mV 8.9mV Pass 90% Load 24.5mV 11.7mV 17.2mV 8.7mV Pass 100% Load 24.2mV 13.3mV 21.3mV 10.7mV Pass 110% Load 25.7mV 13.7mV 21.8mV 10.7mV Pass Cross-Load 1 16.3mV 12.0mV 18.8mV 8.9mV Pass Cross-Load 2 25.7mV 11.6mV 13.7mV 9.4mV Pass

Ripple suppression is very good, especially when we consider the SF600's compact dimensions that invariably limit the platform's design. Great Wall did a great job here (under Corsair's guidance, of course).

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2