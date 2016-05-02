Corsair SF600 Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SF600's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|12.7mV
|6.4mV
|9.1mV
|6.3mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|15.9mV
|7.0mV
|9.0mV
|6.3mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|16.4mV
|7.7mV
|9.5mV
|6.6mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|17.1mV
|7.5mV
|11.0mV
|6.7mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|19.4mV
|7.9mV
|10.5mV
|7.4mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|23.2mV
|8.2mV
|11.1mV
|7.8mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|22.4mV
|8.8mV
|13.4mV
|7.9mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|23.0mV
|10.7mV
|15.2mV
|8.9mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|24.5mV
|11.7mV
|17.2mV
|8.7mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|24.2mV
|13.3mV
|21.3mV
|10.7mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|25.7mV
|13.7mV
|21.8mV
|10.7mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|16.3mV
|12.0mV
|18.8mV
|8.9mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|25.7mV
|11.6mV
|13.7mV
|9.4mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is very good, especially when we consider the SF600's compact dimensions that invariably limit the platform's design. Great Wall did a great job here (under Corsair's guidance, of course).
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Just like Aris said, what is the reason to go from the SF450 to the SF600, if you can't put another GPU?
+150 watts only to feed SATA devices???!!
Yeah, because this PSU is intended to power top-end Mini ITX systems which can only run a single GPU. I thought that was obvious, or is there some standard requirement to review a component entirely in isolation without considering its application?
Headroom. I'm current running an original Titan and i5 2500 on Silverstone's ST45-G modualr PSU, and I'm only overclocking the Titan. However, I'm moving the Titan to a new build with a i7 6700K and I don't feel too comfortable pushing both the CPU and the GPU as far as they'd go with only 450W. I'd have no worries with a 600W.
Yes. They're designed to work in ultra compact cases like the Silverstone Raven RVZ01B, RVZ02B, as well as the Fractal Design Node 202. I think Corsair is even releasing their own ultra compact case at some point. But the trend is that cases are getting smaller, not bigger. Sure there will always be a market for ATX and EATX, but with Steam Box, you will start to see more of a demand for this type of case. With each generation from here on out, you'll see single cards be just as powerful as a dual card system. So you can get by with no SLI.
A 980Ti is recommended, by nVidia, to have a 600W PSU and that is for the stock 1000MHz speed 980Ti. If we consider the fact that the majority of 980Tis come stock with 10-20% overclocks then a 600W SF PSU would be preferable for a high end ITX build. I can tell you a lot of people throw 980Tis into ITX builds.
GPU mfrs' recommended PSU capacities are always inflated to compensate for the mediocre ( or worse ) PSUs that flood the mainstream and OEM space. A 980 Ti will pull at most 250W - 275W, depending on OC, during a heavy gaming load. Torture tests can go above 300W, but no one mines with an ITX box. Adding the 130W you'll see from the rest of a typical i7 system, you'd rarely see this go above 400W. That's an 88% load on a 450W PSU. Tight, but certainly not risky or dangerous. As I constantly remind people, my i7 + 290X test bed runs just fine on a 500W PSU, and that GPU is a lot hungrier than the 980 Ti.
The only legitimate use for this PSU, with it's 600W but very limited cables, that I can think of is a heavily OC'd ITX gaming box built in a case that requires an SFX PSU. I can't find a single Z170 or X99 ITX board that has more than an 8-pin CPU power connector, so the PSU's limitation there shouldn't matter. Split the load 300W for the GPU, 250W for the CPU and rest of the system and you duck in just under the power limit. But again, that only makes sense if you MUST use a SFX PSU. Plenty of small cases support full size ATX units, where you have a lot more selection.
This feels as though either Corsair is trying to fleece some customers into spending more than necessary or they got lazy in expanding a product line by increasing capacity without also taking the trouble to re-tool the cabling.