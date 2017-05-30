Corsair TX750M PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the TX750M's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, Corsair's 750W PSU is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Results

Performance-wise, the TX750M we tested seems to be the family's most compelling member. We might have expected the higher-capacity TX850M to lead, but as you can see in our bar chart, the TX750M is way ahead.

The TX550M lands in last place due to its very low hold-up and power-good hold-up times, along with lackluster load regulation on all rails. It looks like there's quite a bit of variation between the models based on Great Wall's platform; we'd say there's room for upgrades/fixes on the manufacturing line.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the TX750M's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here To See More Results

Thanks to good performance and a decent price, Corsair's TX750M achieves a fairly high performance per dollar score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click Here To See More Results

Normally, we'd expect Corsair's TX550M to be the family's quietest member. But because of its efficiency deficit, that's not the case. Instead, the company's TX850M and TX750M score the lowest noise output scores.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click Here To See More Results

The TX750M is a bit more efficient than its higher-capacity sibling. The family's other members are left behind in this discipline.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content