Corsair VS450 Power Supply Review: Affordable and Reliable

Performance, Noise and Efficiency
Performance Rating
The Corsair VS450 drops low in this chart, mostly because of the low efficiency and the lousy transient response at 3.3V.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
The not so efficient platform, doesn't allow for a lower overall performance score.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The VS450 is only 80 PLUS white and Cybenetics ETA-S certified, so naturally it scores last here.
