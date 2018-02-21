Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Our measured hold-up time exceeds 20ms. Meanwhile, the power-good signal is accurate and >16ms, meaning it satisfies the corresponding ATX specification requirement.

Inrush Current

The inrush current with both voltage inputs is pretty low, given this PSU's high capacity.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the EDT1250EWT's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.597A 1.974A 2.003A 0.991A 124.785 90.803% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 45.25°C 0.983 12.004V 5.062V 3.293V 5.043V 137.424 38.07°C 115.10V 2 18.235A 2.959A 3.006A 1.190A 249.621 93.105% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 45.76°C 0.995 11.997V 5.059V 3.290V 5.038V 268.107 38.41°C 115.10V 3 28.245A 3.464A 3.523A 1.391A 374.781 93.574% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 46.57°C 0.997 11.991V 5.056V 3.287V 5.033V 400.518 38.77°C 115.11V 4 38.241A 3.953A 4.017A 1.591A 499.522 93.450% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 47.45°C 0.998 11.986V 5.053V 3.284V 5.028V 534.533 39.30°C 115.10V 5 47.903A 4.953A 5.028A 1.791A 624.388 93.017% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 48.24°C 0.999 11.980V 5.052V 3.280V 5.022V 671.263 39.75°C 115.10V 6 57.570A 5.943A 6.038A 1.990A 749.301 92.394% 505 RPM 7.7 dB(A) 41.67°C 0.999 11.977V 5.049V 3.278V 5.018V 810.988 50.48°C 115.12V 7 67.251A 6.939A 7.052A 2.194A 874.081 91.322% 778 RPM 17.7 dB(A) 42.85°C 0.999 11.970V 5.045V 3.274V 5.010V 957.138 52.11°C 115.13V 8 76.937A 7.930A 8.070A 2.396A 999.077 90.402% 979 RPM 25.1 dB(A) 44.37°C 0.999 11.967V 5.042V 3.271V 5.005V 1105.151 54.38°C 115.13V 9 87.096A 8.443A 8.596A 2.395A 1124.191 89.549% 1144 RPM 29.0 dB(A) 45.19°C 0.999 11.959V 5.039V 3.267V 5.003V 1255.396 55.53°C 115.14V 10 97.008A 8.940A 9.096A 3.006A 1249.039 88.713% 1357 RPM 33.9 dB(A) 46.71°C 0.998 11.951V 5.035V 3.264V 4.988V 1407.947 57.34°C 115.13V 11 107.506A 8.946A 9.103A 3.005A 1373.966 87.951% 1411 RPM 35.6 dB(A) 47.71°C 0.998 11.946V 5.033V 3.262V 4.985V 1562.199 58.45°C 115.14V CL1 0.098A 12.011A 12.005A 0.004A 101.505 85.883% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 52.96°C 0.977 12.006V 5.061V 3.292V 5.087V 118.190 46.72°C 115.14V CL2 104.103A 1.002A 1.004A 1.002A 1258.954 89.096% 1410 RPM 35.6 dB(A) 47.10°C 0.998 11.965V 5.039V 3.270V 5.019V 1413.035 56.61°C 115.13V

Load regulation is tight on all of the rails, and this PSU doesn't have a problem operating under very high temperatures. Efficiency-wise, the 80 PLUS Titanium requirements are met with 10% and 20% loads. However, under 50% and full loads, the EDT1250EWT doesn't hit the necessary levels. Obviously, the high temperature we use for testing is responsible for this result, since 80 PLUS conducts its test in a cooler (and less realistic) environment.

When it comes to output noise, the EDT1250EWT is quiet even under extremely tough operating conditions. In the worst-case overload test (#11), our measurements don't exceed 40 dB(A), but rather remain closer to 35 dB(A). Obviously, the fan profile is very relaxed. Enermax's passive mode lasts a long time, too, since the fan only starts spinning during our seventh load test.



