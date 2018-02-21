Trending

Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Thermaltake TPG-1250D-T

Enermax MaxTytan 1250W

Corsair AX1200i

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Our measured hold-up time exceeds 20ms. Meanwhile, the power-good signal is accurate and >16ms, meaning it satisfies the corresponding ATX specification requirement.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

The inrush current with both voltage inputs is pretty low, given this PSU's high capacity.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the EDT1250EWT's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedPSU NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
18.597A1.974A2.003A0.991A124.78590.803%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)45.25°C0.983
12.004V5.062V3.293V5.043V137.42438.07°C115.10V
218.235A2.959A3.006A1.190A249.62193.105%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)45.76°C0.995
11.997V5.059V3.290V5.038V268.10738.41°C115.10V
328.245A3.464A3.523A1.391A374.78193.574%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)46.57°C0.997
11.991V5.056V3.287V5.033V400.51838.77°C115.11V
438.241A3.953A4.017A1.591A499.52293.450%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)47.45°C0.998
11.986V5.053V3.284V5.028V534.53339.30°C115.10V
547.903A4.953A5.028A1.791A624.38893.017%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)48.24°C0.999
11.980V5.052V3.280V5.022V671.26339.75°C115.10V
657.570A5.943A6.038A1.990A749.30192.394%505 RPM7.7 dB(A)41.67°C0.999
11.977V5.049V3.278V5.018V810.98850.48°C115.12V
767.251A6.939A7.052A2.194A874.08191.322%778 RPM17.7 dB(A)42.85°C0.999
11.970V5.045V3.274V5.010V957.13852.11°C115.13V
876.937A7.930A8.070A2.396A999.07790.402%979 RPM25.1 dB(A)44.37°C0.999
11.967V5.042V3.271V5.005V1105.15154.38°C115.13V
987.096A8.443A8.596A2.395A1124.19189.549%1144 RPM29.0 dB(A)45.19°C0.999
11.959V5.039V3.267V5.003V1255.39655.53°C115.14V
1097.008A8.940A9.096A3.006A1249.03988.713%1357 RPM33.9 dB(A)46.71°C0.998
11.951V5.035V3.264V4.988V1407.94757.34°C115.13V
11107.506A8.946A9.103A3.005A1373.96687.951%1411 RPM35.6 dB(A)47.71°C0.998
11.946V5.033V3.262V4.985V1562.19958.45°C115.14V
CL10.098A12.011A12.005A0.004A101.50585.883%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)52.96°C0.977
12.006V5.061V3.292V5.087V118.19046.72°C115.14V
CL2104.103A1.002A1.004A1.002A1258.95489.096%1410 RPM35.6 dB(A)47.10°C0.998
11.965V5.039V3.270V5.019V1413.03556.61°C115.13V

Load regulation is tight on all of the rails, and this PSU doesn't have a problem operating under very high temperatures. Efficiency-wise, the 80 PLUS Titanium requirements are met with 10% and 20% loads. However, under 50% and full loads, the EDT1250EWT doesn't hit the necessary levels. Obviously, the high temperature we use for testing is responsible for this result, since 80 PLUS conducts its test in a cooler (and less realistic) environment.

When it comes to output noise, the EDT1250EWT is quiet even under extremely tough operating conditions. In the worst-case overload test (#11), our measurements don't exceed 40 dB(A), but rather remain closer to 35 dB(A). Obviously, the fan profile is very relaxed. Enermax's passive mode lasts a long time, too, since the fan only starts spinning during our seventh load test.


