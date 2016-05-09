Enermax Revolution X’t II 750W Power Supply Review

The Enermax ERX750AWT offers decent performance and has a silent overall operation. However, its high price tag puts it against very strong competitors, which offer better performance and longer warranty. If Enermax wants to help this model's sales, it should adjust its price accordingly, the sooner the better.

Introduction

Enermax used to be the only PSU manufacturer that relied mostly on retail sales instead of offering its products through OEM channels, which might not have turned out so well since the company was eventually forced to close its factory. Of course, that was a shame. More PSU manufacturers mean more competition, and that's good for all of us. But when the competition is strong and you're not able to sell in big volume, you're forced to maintain high prices to make a profit. And that's why Enermax-made PSUs used to cost more. Although they were typically good, they fared poorly when it came to performance per dollar.

Fortunately, Enermax is still alive and kicking and we're happy to see a new line of PSUs from the company. The Revolution X't II succeeds the original line, which was introduced a few years ago. It currently consists of four units with capacities ranging from 450W to 750W. They're all made by Channel Well Technology (CWT) and feature 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, semi-modular cabling along with a twister-bearing fan and Japanese electrolytic capacitors for increased reliability. Another interesting feature is the HeatGuard function that keeps the fan spinning for 30-60 seconds after shut-down to dissipate remaining heat and purportedly prolong the PSU's lifespan. There is also a CordGuard safety feature, though that's just a metal clip that keeps the AC power cord secured in place, preventing accidental power (and subsequently data) losses.

Today, we're testing the highest-capacity ERX750AWT model. The 750W category is one of the toughest, and Enermax has to face compelling opponents like Corsair's RM750x and EVGA's SuperNOVA G2 750, both of which are close in price to the ERX750AWT. The RM750x is also made by CWT, but it uses a different (and newer) platform. Meanwhile, EVGA's solution is based on Super Flower's noteworthy Leadex platform. It goes without saying that Enermax is going to have a difficult time proving the ERX750AWT's worth. But we'll rely on our benchmark results to draw the final conclusion.

Specifications

Besides Gold-rated efficiency, the ERX750AWT also features semi-modular cabling and it is compatible with the C6 and C7 sleep states. The highest operating temperature at which it's rated to deliver full power continuously is restricted at 40 °C, whereas the ATX spec recommends at least 50 °C. Nonetheless, we conduct our tests at around 45 °C.

The unit's protection suite is fairly basic, with OTP and OCP missing (according to Enermax OCP is supported on the minor rails at least, however the used supervisor IC doesn't support OCP at all. We overloaded the minor rails with more than 30 Amps on each rail, but still no OCP kicked in so it is safe to assume that this protection is totally absent). Given the low temperature rating, we believe that OTP should have made the feature list. Active cooling is handled by a 139mm twister-bearing fan. If it would have been a 140mm model, Enermax would have had to pay licensing rights (that's right, someone holds a patent for the use of 140mm fans in PSUs). There is no semi-passive mode available, so the fan spins all of the time. We don't mind this as long as the acoustics are tuned well under light and moderate loads. Finally, you get a five-year warranty coverage, which we consider satisfactory.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 62 2.5 0.3 Watts 120 744 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 750

The single +12V rail can deliver up to 62A, while the minor rails are strong enough to support a modern system. Lastly, the 5VSB rail has the typical capacity of 12.5W.

Cables And Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Native ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 4+4 pin EPS12V (600mm) 1 1 Modular 6+2 pin PCIe (500mm) 2 4 SATA (450mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 2 8 Four-pin Molex (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) / FDD (150mm) 1 4 / 1

The number of connectors is adequate for this unit's capacity, and we're happy with the cable length as well. On top of that, the distance between connectors is ample. The only thing we don't like is the Berg connector, which is fixed on the peripheral connector's cable. Since FDD connectors are rarely used, we prefer enabling them through adapters. Lastly, all connectors use standard 18-gauge wires, per the ATX specification's recommendation.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.

