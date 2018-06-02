EVGA 450 BT PSU Review: Amazing Value At $25

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the PSU’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.9mV 11.2mV 11.4mV 7.7mV Pass 20% Load 5.1mV 11.6mV 11.6mV 9.0mV Pass 30% Load 6.2mV 12.4mV 12.4mV 8.4mV Pass 40% Load 7.3mV 13.2mV 12.4mV 9.1mV Pass 50% Load 8.6mV 14.3mV 13.7mV 9.1mV Pass 60% Load 11.0mV 15.1mV 14.6mV 8.3mV Pass 70% Load 13.6mV 16.4mV 16.2mV 9.3mV Pass 80% Load 16.2mV 17.6mV 18.1mV 9.9mV Pass 90% Load 19.1mV 18.7mV 18.6mV 10.5mV Pass 100% Load 23.1mV 20.2mV 20.0mV 11.0mV Pass 110% Load 27.1mV 21.6mV 19.8mV 10.8mV Pass Cross-Load 1 16.2mV 17.8mV 25.1mV 13.4mV Pass Cross-Load 2 24.4mV 18.6mV 13.3mV 9.3mV Pass



Right out of the box, we observed excellent ripple suppression. However, there's no way to know how long the 450 BT can maintain that performance, since its secondary side is populated with low-quality filtering caps. Those will age much faster than the Japanese caps found in EVGA's more expensive PSUs.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load



Ripple At 110-Percent Load



Ripple At Cross-Load 1



Ripple At Cross-Load 2



