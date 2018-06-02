EVGA 450 BT PSU Review: Amazing Value At $25

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the PSU’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|5.9mV
|11.2mV
|11.4mV
|7.7mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|5.1mV
|11.6mV
|11.6mV
|9.0mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|6.2mV
|12.4mV
|12.4mV
|8.4mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|7.3mV
|13.2mV
|12.4mV
|9.1mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|8.6mV
|14.3mV
|13.7mV
|9.1mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|11.0mV
|15.1mV
|14.6mV
|8.3mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|13.6mV
|16.4mV
|16.2mV
|9.3mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|16.2mV
|17.6mV
|18.1mV
|9.9mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|19.1mV
|18.7mV
|18.6mV
|10.5mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|23.1mV
|20.2mV
|20.0mV
|11.0mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|27.1mV
|21.6mV
|19.8mV
|10.8mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|16.2mV
|17.8mV
|25.1mV
|13.4mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|24.4mV
|18.6mV
|13.3mV
|9.3mV
|Pass
Right out of the box, we observed excellent ripple suppression. However, there's no way to know how long the 450 BT can maintain that performance, since its secondary side is populated with low-quality filtering caps. Those will age much faster than the Japanese caps found in EVGA's more expensive PSUs.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
And why isn't inrush results included in cybenetics database?
Normally "S" is considered higher than "A++"
About the inrush current, Cyben''s pdf report covers only the basic in order to be kept at a normal size.
And I thought Cybenetics was supposed to give a detailed report. Not including inrush results, etc kind of defeats the purpose.
PSU IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF ANY BUILD.....................
RECOMENDED-
Seasonic G360 or G450
Corsair SF450
lol.
less respect with every review like this..
"Almost all cons are related to quality". Actually two our of the six have to do, in a degree, with build quality. Thin cables and overated MOV. Transient response, lower hold-up time, noise and old platform are not build quality related. Build quality has to do with the quality of the components and the craftsmanship unless you imply/understand something else.
You know what I also call decent build quality? A PSU that has a 25C rating and manages to finish all of my tests at much higher ambient temperatures. If its components were crappy then it wouldn't even last a minute under the overload tests, as many other PSUs that have died in my hands so far.
and as well as everything else, it's still directly/indirectly related to quality, no matter if physical parts or design/engineering.
especially since this isnt a box sold by a 12y living in the grandparents basement.
i dont expect a semi modular unit with a 140mm silent fan on this, but i doubt lots of ppl would consider this type of "quality" product, if it was anything else they are using, not even talking about the fact its a name brand that sells very good units.
when did it start to be ok for a product to have more cons than pros?...
doesnt make any sense to me to call it "amazing value".
but i guess thats just me.