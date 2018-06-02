Trending

EVGA 450 BT PSU Review: Amazing Value At $25

At $25, EVGA's 450 BT is a great deal. It's even a decent buy at the company's $40 list price. However, at that point you may as well consider Corsair's CX450 as well. It's only $5 more expensive and far superior in a number of tests. Still, the 450 BT was a nice surprise. We didn't expect it to demonstrate such tight load regulation and good ripple suppression.

  • Incredibly low price
  • Properly tuned protection features
  • Satisfactory performance in critical benchmarks
  • Decent build quality
  • Fully sleeved cables

  • Outdated platform
  • Bad 3.3V transient response
  • Noisy
  • Lower than 17ms hold-up time
  • Cables with thinner than recommended wires
  • Overrated MOV in the transient filter

Features & Specifications

Cheap power supplies rarely earn recommendations because they're often ticking time bombs. But the allure of a low price tag tempts the value-oriented among us. Normally, EVGA's 450 BT sells for $45. But from time to time, you'll find it on sale for $25. While that sounds too good to be true for a capable 450W PSU, we're here to tell you that this model does deserve consideration for its satisfactory efficiency, good ripple suppression, tight load regulation, and ability to keep its rails within the ATX specification's tolerances.

Of course, there are some pretty obvious limitations associated with entry-level power supplies, mostly related to the bargain bin components found inside. And 450W isn't much for a gaming PC, so you have to make sure you're putting it in the right kind of machine.

The competition in this price range mostly consists of generic stuff from China. The only branded models we could find were Corsair's CX450 and VS450, Cooler Master's MWE 450W, the Antec VP-450, and Rosewill's ARC. Unfortunately, we only have performance data for the CX450 and CX450M, so our comparisons are limited for now.

Understandably, the 450 BT offers basic features. There just isn't any room for extras at this price range. So, for $25 to $40, you get fixed cables, 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency, and a sleeve bearing fan. The PSU is based on a Super Flower platform manufactured by RSY.

We weren't expecting semi-passive fan functionality, and that's probably for the best since EVGA claims a low 30°C temperature rating for sustained full-power output. If you need a PSU able to withstand tougher conditions, then you have to spend more money.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)Super Flower
Max. DC Output450W
Efficiency80 PLUS Bronze, ETA-S (82-85%)
NoiseLAMBDA-S+ (35-40 dB[A])
Modular
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 30°C
Over-Voltage Protection
Under-Voltage Protection
Over-Power Protection
Over-Current (+12V) Protection
Over-Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling120mm sleeve bearing fan (S1202512L)
Semi-Passive Operation
Dimensions (W x H x D)152 x 87 x 145mm
Weight1.53 kg (3.37 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warranty3 years

This PSU's efficiency is very low according to the 80 PLUS and Cybenetics standards, while its LAMBDA-S+ noise level isn't particularly promising. Fortunately, all of the protection features we check for are included. The 120mm sleeve bearing-based cooling fan isn't bad, either.

A compact 14.5cm depth measurement is admirable, as is the three-year warranty.

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps18181002.50.3
Watts9042012.53.6
Total Max. Power (W)450

The minor rails offer up to 90W of combined power, while the +12V rail cannot deliver the PSU's full power on its own. That's an indication of a group regulation design on the secondary side. Even still, the minor rails' low combined output should help this configuration behave well in unbalanced loads.

Cables & Connectors

Captive Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (560mm)1120-24AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (620mm)1120AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (570mm+150mm)1218-22AWGNo
SATA (480mm+120mm)2420AWGNo
Four-pin Molex (480mm+120mm+120mm) / FDD (+120mm)13 / 120-22AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1070mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

It's nice to see an affordable 450W PSU with a couple of PCIe connectors for graphics cards. The number of peripheral connectors is also satisfactory.

On the other hand, we don't like the 20-gauge wires used for most of the connectors. Cables responsible for transferring the highest power levels should at least use 18-gauge wires. It's especially shameful to find those thinner wires on the EPS and 24-pin ATX connectors.

The 450 BT's cables are shown in the photos above.

  • Onus 02 June 2018 03:07
    This looks like a decent choice for a business-class PC, or even a light gamer, which probably won't pull more than half its rated output.
  • chimera201 02 June 2018 09:09
    Could you measure hold up at lower loads(20%, 50%, etc)?
    And why isn't inrush results included in cybenetics database?
    Normally "S" is considered higher than "A++"
  • Aris_Mp 02 June 2018 11:51
    S stands for standard. As for the hold-up time, it is measured only in the worst case scenario, which is full load. Unfortunately there is no time to take extra measurements, especially since we want to implement some other tests.

    About the inrush current, Cyben''s pdf report covers only the basic in order to be kept at a normal size.
  • chimera201 02 June 2018 12:59
    Just curious how the values for hold up would look like at lower loads (I know it's higher). If you do plan on testing it even once at-least do it on a cheaper PSU unit. Testing it on a higher-end unit would defeat the purpose.

    And I thought Cybenetics was supposed to give a detailed report. Not including inrush results, etc kind of defeats the purpose.
  • Aris_Mp 02 June 2018 15:32
    The main role of Cybenetics is to provide efficiency and noise certifications. The extra results are just to let people know a little more about a PSU's quality. If Cyben provided everything then it would be a review and not a certification.
  • HERETIC-1 02 June 2018 23:47
    Quality,low power PSU's are hard to find-Reason-Quality components cost money.
    PSU IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF ANY BUILD.....................
    RECOMENDED-
    Seasonic G360 or G450
    Corsair SF450
  • Marlin Schwanke 03 June 2018 05:25
    Read the list of cons again. This thing is junk. There is no such thing as a decent $25 power supply.
  • fry178 04 June 2018 05:48
    so more cons than pros, calling it decent build quality when almost all cons are related to quality.
    lol.
    less respect with every review like this..
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 04 June 2018 06:13
    Every product is judged based on its price.

    "Almost all cons are related to quality". Actually two our of the six have to do, in a degree, with build quality. Thin cables and overated MOV. Transient response, lower hold-up time, noise and old platform are not build quality related. Build quality has to do with the quality of the components and the craftsmanship unless you imply/understand something else.

    You know what I also call decent build quality? A PSU that has a 25C rating and manages to finish all of my tests at much higher ambient temperatures. If its components were crappy then it wouldn't even last a minute under the overload tests, as many other PSUs that have died in my hands so far.
    Reply
  • fry178 04 June 2018 07:32
    cables are still components.
    and as well as everything else, it's still directly/indirectly related to quality, no matter if physical parts or design/engineering.
    especially since this isnt a box sold by a 12y living in the grandparents basement.

    i dont expect a semi modular unit with a 140mm silent fan on this, but i doubt lots of ppl would consider this type of "quality" product, if it was anything else they are using, not even talking about the fact its a name brand that sells very good units.


    when did it start to be ok for a product to have more cons than pros?...
    doesnt make any sense to me to call it "amazing value".
    but i guess thats just me.

