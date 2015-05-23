Fractal Design Edison M Series 750W Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the total performance rating of the Edison M series PSU as it compares to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the Edison M unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
The Edison unit scores roughly in the middle of the units we tested. It could easily gain a better place if there weren’t a problem with the increased 5V ripple at high loads.
Performance Per Dollar
The following graph may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price in U.S. dollars of each PSU on popular online shops, and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular EU shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
A high price doesn't help, so the Edison unit takes last place.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the entire operating range of the PSU, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius (82 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit).
The Edison M 750 doesn't fare so well in the output noise section compared to other PSUs with similar capacities that we have evaluated.
Also where do you base this? That the PG signal is simple to cheat and the manufacturers actually do this? From the moment the mainboards take seriously into account PG if this was the case then most likely there would be huge problems with lots of them. According to the ATX spec PG is de-asserted to a low state when any of the main rails falls out of 5% v. reg. Simply as that.
It just gives room for 1 ms till the PG signal sees the change at least in the ATX spec.
As for the thermal camera how it can show things hotter than it is? The scale is for this reason and from the moment the camera sees something from a different angle and a different region the scale is changing automatically. Nothing I can do about it. This is why I provide also actual temperature readings on all IR images.
So the design is nothing new and this is a Seasonic rebrand with minor differences at the internals (most likely the caps selection as I stated above).
The fixed cables are the ones that will always be in use for any system using a 750W power supply, so the ability to disconnect those cables would not be beneficial. In fact it would lead to higher cost and also an extra point of failure and a slight loss of efficiency since a connector can never quite match an uninterrupted cable.
Loss of efficiency isn't a reason any more, on the contrary with bus bars or thick cables transferring power to the modular PCB energy losses can be minimized. In addition no cables block the secondary side caps, something that besides increasing their lifetime also allows for more relaxed fan profiles and better airflow inside the chassis.
Also the cost of a semi-modular to fully modular isn't high and in a 750 W PSU that costs 140 bucks already the cost reason doesn't stand (for fully modular design).
You cannot easily change them because other cables are often incompatible - there is no common standard for modular PSU cables. Using incompatible cables can be downright dangerous. Here is a cautionary tale.
Also I still cannot understand how the connector on the PSU end adds complexity and reduces cable flexibility! Cable flexibility depends on the gauges' thickness and not on the cables modularity design (or not).
Anyway I believe I made my opinion clear on why I prefer fully-modular PSUs.