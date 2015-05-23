Fractal Design Edison M Series 750W Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the Edison M series PSU as it compares to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the Edison M unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Products.

The Edison unit scores roughly in the middle of the units we tested. It could easily gain a better place if there weren’t a problem with the increased 5V ripple at high loads.

Performance Per Dollar

The following graph may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price in U.S. dollars of each PSU on popular online shops, and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular EU shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here To See More Products.

A high price doesn't help, so the Edison unit takes last place.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the entire operating range of the PSU, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius (82 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Click Here To See More Products.

The Edison M 750 doesn't fare so well in the output noise section compared to other PSUs with similar capacities that we have evaluated.