The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 1

Avatar
According to our tests, a dual-core CPU is sufficient for Avatar, while a single-core CPU wouldn't be able to keep the graphics card fully utilized.
Despite essentially the same load being distributed over more cores when using a quad-core CPU, the frame rates increase significantly. This is not the case when overclocking, which shows little benefit.
We can't really determine where the performance difference between two and four CPU cores is coming from within our data. With AA enabled, the graphics memory is almost fully used at 750 MB. The CPU utilization goes down when overclocking, but there is no frame rate increase.
To get higher frame rates, you'll want to upgrade your graphics card and use at least a quad-core CPU, despite just two of the cores being fully used.
Something I was amazed by in this article is that games like MW2 give pretty good frame rates when running on a single core. I would have never expected such. 59.1 fps would certainly be acceptable for game-play. Also its a shame to see that so many modern titles really don't take that much advantage having so many cores. It's been more than enough time for this to be adjusted and yet the performance difference in most titles seems minimal between 2 and 4 cores. (or in some cases even 1 core) At this rate everyone is going to commonly have 12 core CPU's and most games will still only truly utilize two.
I have a Q6600 @ 3.6 but in BF:BC2 I only get around 40% GPU load and 80% CPU. However, my frame rates are in-line with those in this article...
This is best showcased by the introduction of the HD 5870 in single and crossfire mode - in the last chart - you can really see FPS picking up.