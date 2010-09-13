Nvidia GeForce GTS 450: Hello GF106, Farewell G92

Benchmark Results: Crysis (DX10)

This is the only other game that’s old enough to let us fairly include Nvidia’s GeForce GTS 250 and AMD’s Radeon HD 4850. Surprisingly, both aging cards slip past the GeForce GTS 450 (as does the Radeon HD 5750 that Nvidia’s latest was supposed to oust).

As the launch of Crysis 2 looms, this title becomes less and less important to the overall performance picture. However, it is nice that we have a demanding DirectX 10-class game that can demonstrate how viable last generation’s DirectX 10 architectures still are today, especially in the face of few DirectX 11 effects requiring new cards.