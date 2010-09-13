Nvidia GeForce GTS 450: Hello GF106, Farewell G92

Benchmark Results: Crysis (DX10)
This is the only other game that’s old enough to let us fairly include Nvidia’s GeForce GTS 250 and AMD’s Radeon HD 4850. Surprisingly, both aging cards slip past the GeForce GTS 450 (as does the Radeon HD 5750 that Nvidia’s latest was supposed to oust).
As the launch of Crysis 2 looms, this title becomes less and less important to the overall performance picture. However, it is nice that we have a demanding DirectX 10-class game that can demonstrate how viable last generation’s DirectX 10 architectures still are today, especially in the face of few DirectX 11 effects requiring new cards.
its a shame that ati's cards didn't drop in MSRP. hell, the hd 5850 is finally approaching it;s MSRP of $250 from a year ago. I was hopign last year by around this time, hd 5870 would be ~$200... it's not even close =
Perhaps a gtx 485 aka gtx 460 X2 would be nice as well.