GeForce GTX 570 Review: Hitting $349 With Nvidia's GF110

Benchmark Results: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (DX 11)
AMD excels in Battlefield as well; the $500 Radeon HD 5970 trumps the $510 GeForce GTX 580. But it’s the $380 worth of Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire that impress most, scoring first place at a fairly attractive price for enthusiasts with money to spend.
The GeForce GTX 570 trades blows with the GeForce GTX 480 here, still coming across as an incredibly-better value than the GF100-based board still selling for more than $400 online. Unfortunately, Nvidia’s closest competition is AMD’s Radeon HD 5870, which can be found for something like $60 bucks less online (before rebates).
At least in Bad Company 2, Nvidia just doesn’t show as well.
There is no need to root for either one. What you really want is a healthy and competitive Nvidia to drive prices down. With Intel shutting them off the chipset market and AMD beating them on their turf with the 5XXX cards, the future looked grim for NVidia.
It looks like they still got it, and that's what counts for consumers. Let's leave fanboyism to 12 year old console owners.
Or am I missing something?
EDIT:
Love this gem:
When a reviewer of not your game, but of some hardware using your game comments on how bad it is for the DRM, you know it's time to not do that, or get your game else where warning.
So you gonna buy it? Huh huh huh?