GeForce GTX 570 Review: Hitting $349 With Nvidia's GF110

Benchmark Results: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (DX 11)

AMD excels in Battlefield as well; the $500 Radeon HD 5970 trumps the $510 GeForce GTX 580. But it’s the $380 worth of Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire that impress most, scoring first place at a fairly attractive price for enthusiasts with money to spend.

The GeForce GTX 570 trades blows with the GeForce GTX 480 here, still coming across as an incredibly-better value than the GF100-based board still selling for more than $400 online. Unfortunately, Nvidia’s closest competition is AMD’s Radeon HD 5870, which can be found for something like $60 bucks less online (before rebates).

At least in Bad Company 2, Nvidia just doesn’t show as well.