Gigabyte Xtreme Gaming 1200 W PSU Review

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 35.3 A (160.5%) 3.3V: 37.7 A (150.8%) 5VSB: 5.4 A (216%) OPP 1390.13 W (116%) OTP Yes (> 50 °C ambient) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Does not function correctly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC & Bypass Relay

The OCP triggering points on all rails are quite high, especially on the 5VSB rail. Fortunately, load regulation and ripple suppression never go out of spec. We do see, however, that once the OCP at 5VSB is activated, it needs quite some time till the rail, and consequently the PSU, returns to its normal state. At first we thought the XP1200M broke. But after 5-10 minutes the 5VSB rail started working again. Without that rail, the PSU naturally cannot start.

The OPP point is set at a normal level, and there is over-temperature protection in place. Moreover, all rails are protected against shorts, and the PSU has no problem operating with minimal load on its rails.

Lastly, as mentioned, the power-good signal is inaccurate since it drops after the rails go out of spec, and not before.