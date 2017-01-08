Intel Z270 Motherboard Price List

Intel's Z270 Chipset

With the introduction of Kaby Lake, Intel released its 200-series chipsets, offering mild improvements compared to their 100-series counterparts. The number of HSIO lanes was increased by four across the line, and DDR4 RAM support was extended to memory clocked at 2400MHz. Intel's 200-series chipsets also support the company's new ultra-fast Optane storage technology.



Intel Consumer Chipsets

Chipset X99 Z270 Z170 H270 H170 B250 B150 CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support 1 x 16 or 2 x 16 or 2 x 16 + 1 x 8 or 5 x 8 1 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 4 1 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 4 1 x 16 1 x 16 1 x 16 1 x 16 Chipset PCI-E Support 8 PCI-E 2.0 24 PCI-E 3.0 20 PCI-E 3.0 20 PCI-E 3.0 16 PCI-E 3.0 12 PCI-E 3.0 8 PCI-E 3.0 Maximum HSIO Lanes 18 30 26 30 22 25 18 Memory Channels/ DIMMs per Channel 4/2 2/2 2/2 2/2 2/2 2/2 2/2 DMI 2.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 CPU Overclocking Support ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ RAID Support 0/1/5/10 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗ SATA 3.0 Ports 10 6 6 6 6 6 6 Intel Optane Support ✗ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✗ USB 2.0 Support (USB 3.0) 14 (6) 14 (10) 14 (10) 14 (8) 14 (8) 12 (6) 12 (6) Independent Display Support N/A 3 3 3 3 3 3



