Seagate Laptop Ultrathin HDD Review: 500 GB In 5 mm Of Space

Laptop Ultrathin HDD Tech Specs And Benchmark System
Technical Specifications
|Manufacturer
|Seagate
|Model
|Laptop Ultrathin HDD
|Model Number
|ST500LT032
|Interface
|SATA 6 Gb/s
|Form Factor
|2.5" (5 mm)
|Capacity
|500 GB
|RPM
|5400 RPM
|Platters
|1
|Cache
|16 MB
|Operating Temperature
|0-60°C
|Maximum Data Transfer Rate (Official Specifications)
|100 MB/s
|Power Consumption at Idle (Official Specifications)
|0.48 W
|Power Consumption at Idle (Measured)
|0.50 W
|Shock Tolerance (2 ms, read)
|400 G
Benchmark System
|Benchmark System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-2500K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo
|Motherboard (LGA 1155)
|Gigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3, Revision: 0.2, Chipset: Intel Z68 Express, BIOS: F3
|RAM
|2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333, Corsair TR3X6G1600C8D
|System SSD
|Intel X25-M G1, 80 GB, Firmware 0701, SATA 3 Gb/s
|Controller
|Intel PCH Z68 Express SATA 6Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
|Benchmark Software
|Synthetic Benchmarks
|h2benchw 3.16 PCMark 7 1.0.4
|I/O Performance Benchmarks
|IOMeter 2006.07.27 File Server Benchmark Web Server Benchmark Database Benchmark Workstation Benchmark Streaming Reads Streaming Writes 4 KB Random Reads 4 KB Random Writes
|System Software and Drivers
|Software / Driver
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1
|Intel Inf
|9.2.0.1030
|Intel Rapid Storage
|10.5.0.1026
