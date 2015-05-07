MSI X99S SLI Plus Motherboard Review

Power, Heat And Efficiency

MSI’s X99S SLI Plus runs mid-pack in both power and heat, compared to similarly-priced models. Our overall performance and efficiency charts are slightly different in that they contain the results of all 12 boards we’ve reviewed since the X99 launch.

Because less expensive motherboards have fewer features, we find all three of the boards in the MSI X99S SLI Plus comparison producing higher efficiency numbers compared to the overall average. Getting more specific, the X99S SLI Plus falls between the two most closely-priced models in both power and efficiency.