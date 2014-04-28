Nokia Lumia Icon & Lumia 930 Review: Windows Phone, Premium

Results: Web And Battery Tests

Our Web tests are JavaScript- and HTML5-heavy selections from our Web Browser Grand Prix series. Such tests are extremely meaningful to mobile devices because so much of the in-app content is served via the platform's native browser. These tests not only offer a view of each device’s Web browsing performance, but since the tasks are typically CPU-dependent, browser benchmarks (especially JavaScript-heavy tests) are a great way to measure SoC performance between products using the same platform and browser.

In order to keep the browser version even across all Android devices, we're employing a static version of the Chromium-based Opera on that operating system. Due to platform restrictions, Safari is best choice for iOS-based devices, while Internet Explorer is the only game in town on Windows RT and Windows Phone 8.

Browsermark 2.0

Rightware’s Browsermark 2.0 is a synthetic browsing benchmark that tests several performance metrics, including load time, CSS, DOM, HTML5 Canvas, JavaScript, and WebGL.

The Lumia Icon fares poorly, as does the HTC 8x. It's no surprise that Windows Phone 8's Internet Explorer 10 browser is no speed demon, and we hope this weakness is addressed in the Windows Phone 8.1 update with Internet Explorer 11.



Peacekeeper 2.0

Peacekeeper is a synthetic Javascript performance benchmark from Futuremark.

The Icon and IE10 perform similarly in the Javascript test, behind the three-way second-place tie between the Nexus 5, Meizu MX3, and Xiaomi Mi3.



WebXPRT 2013

Principled Technologies' WebXPRT is an HTML5-based benchmark that simulates common productivity tasks traditionally handled by locally-installed applications, including: photo editing, financial charting, and offline note-taking.

Nokia's entry overtakes the Exynos 5 Octa-based Meizu MX3 and ties the Xiaomi Mi3 in WebXPRT 2013, performing quickly with the stocks dashboard and photo effects tests, but scoring less impressive face detection and offline notes results.



Basemark OS II: Battery

Basemark OS II comes with a demanding battery test that almost completely drains the phone from 100% power to calculate a final score that represents its power and longevity.



The Lumia Icon performs well in this discipline, taking third place behind the much smaller-screened iPhone 5s, and slightly ahead of our current favorite phone, Google's Nexus 5.

From a practical perspective, we are pleased with the Icon/930's battery life. Despite heavy use, its battery indicator remains high throughout the day. And although status bars are known liars, the only activity that seems to tax the device is heavy gaming.