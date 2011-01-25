Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti Review: GF114 Rises, GF100 Rides Off

By

GF100, your services are no longer required. Nvidia’s GF114 GPU displaces the last card based on the company’s 3 billion-transistor chip using fewer than two billion transistors. It’s amazing what a little optimization can do. Welcome, GeForce GTX 560 Ti.

Test Hardware And Benchmarks

Test Hardware
ProcessorsIntel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge) 3.4 GHz at 4 GHz (40 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
MotherboardAsus Maximus IV Extreme (LGA 1155) Intel P67, BIOS 0504
MemoryKingston 8 GB (4 x 2 GB) DDR3-1333, KHX2000C8D3T1K3/6GX @ 8-8-8-24 and 1.65 V
Hard DriveIntel SSDSA2M160G2GC 160 GB SATA 3Gb/s
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti 1 GB
Nvidia GeForce GTX 570 1.25 GB
Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
Nvidia GeForce GTX 470 1.25 GB
AMD Radeon HD 6950 2 GB
AMD Radeon HD 6870 1 GB
AMD Radeon HD 5870 1 GB
AMD Radeon HD 4870 X2 2 GB
Power SupplyCooler Master UCP-1000 W
System Software And Drivers
Operating SystemWindows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
DirectXDirectX 11
Graphics DriverAMD 8.82.2
Nvidia GeForce Release 266.56 (For GTX 560 Ti)
Nvidia GeForce Release 263.09 (For GTX 570)
Nvidia GeForce Release 260.99 (For GTX 460 and 470)
Games
Lost Planet 2Highest Quality Settings, No AA / No AF, 4x MSAA / 16x AF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1900x1080 / 2560x1600, DirectX 11, Steam version
Just Cause 2Highest Quality Settings, No AA / 2x AF, 8x AA / 16x AF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Bokeh filter and GPU water disabled (for Nvidia cards), Concrete Jungle Benchmark
Metro 2033High Quality Settings, AAA / 4x AF, 4x MSAA / 16x AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Built-in Benchmark, Steam version
F1 2010Ultra High Settings, No AA / No AF, 8x AA / No AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Steam version, Custom benchmark script, DX11 Rendering
Aliens Vs. Predator BenchmarkHigh Quality Settings, SSAO, No AA / 16xAF, Ultra Quality Settings, 4x MSAA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600
Battlefield: Bad Company 2Custom (Highest) Quality Settings, No AA / No AF, 8x MSAA / 16xAF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, opening cinematic, 145 second sequence, FRAPS
3DMark11Performance Default
HAWX 2Highest Quality Settings, 8x AA, 1920x1200, Retail Version, Built-in Benchmark, Tessellation on/off
World of Warcraft: CataclysmUltra Quality Settings, No AA / 16x AF, 8x AA / 16x AF, From Crushblow to The Krazzworks, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, FRAPS, DirectX 9 Rendering
112 Comments Comment from the forums
  • reprotected 25 January 2011 20:13
    Some areas could be improved, but this is still pretty decent. Just lower the price 50 dollars please Nvidia and I will buy 10 of them. :)
    Reply
  • 25 January 2011 20:15
    Wow, it's not as powerful as I expected with that kind of energy use.
    Reply
  • liemfukliang 25 January 2011 20:27
    Please don't let me go away from Tomshardware because the disapearing of Print View Mode. If there is an official anounce about that please give me the link. In Indonesia internet is so slow and expensive. That way the print mode is so much help. I open an article, klik print view page. I go watching TV, eat, drink cofee, etc. About 10 - 20 minutes later the acticle is completed. I just save as mht for feature need (personal use). Lastly I read it.
    Btw TomGUIDE still have this print page view. Why only in Tomshardware the button is missing?
    Sorry for my OOT.
    Reply
  • geekapproved 25 January 2011 20:30
    Either way, my conclusion on the GTX 560 Ti doesn't change. It still doesn't present me with the overwhelming urge to upgrade. AMD's cards simply look better in comparison, based on their performance.

    FAIL
    Reply
  • hardcore_gamer 25 January 2011 20:34
    6950 is really better than a GTX560Ti, and consumes less power.Gigabyte's 1Ghz card is interesting.If it has the performance of a 6950 at $269, AMD'll be forced to reduce the price (again)
    Reply
  • anacandor 25 January 2011 20:40
    I'd love to see some more benchies on that Gigabyte card like noise and temps, for only $20 more it seems like a steal!
    Reply
  • amazing2 25 January 2011 20:44
    liemfukliangPlease don't let me go away from Tomshardware because the disapearing of Print View Mode. If there is an official anounce about that please give me the link. In Indonesia internet is so slow and expensive. That way the print mode is so much help. I open an article, klik print view page. I go watching TV, eat, drink cofee, etc. About 10 - 20 minutes later the acticle is completed. I just save as mht for feature need (personal use). Lastly I read it.Btw TomGUIDE still have this print page view. Why only in Tomshardware the button is missing?Sorry for my OOT.
    Here you go:
    http://www.tomshardware.com/review_print.php?p1=2845

    :)
    Reply
  • James296 25 January 2011 21:12
    I waited to see what this card was going to be like but it feels more like a rebranded GTX 460/470 as far as performance so I'm just going to skip the GTX 560 "Ti" and go for the GTX 570
    Reply
  • cknobman 25 January 2011 21:20
    GeekApprovedFAIL
    Bigger FAIL
    Reply
  • hixbot 25 January 2011 21:27
    So can the 6950 1GB be unlocked to a 6970? If not, I'm not sure it has the value the author mentioned, not when compared to the 2GB 6950 which comes with the free upgrade.
    Reply