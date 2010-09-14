Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

Inside The Challenger
Similarities between Rosewill’s Challenger and the NZXT Gamma continue to the interior, where we find that all of the steel panels are identical. Rosewill adds the drive clips missing from the Gamma, and also throws in a 2.5”-to-3.5” drive bay adapter to enable SSD mounting.
By now it should be obvious that Rosewill and NZXT get these competing case models from the same supplier. But just in case you’re not convinced yet, a look at the removable dust filter for a power supply’s intake fan might help change your mind.
Rosewill’s Challenger even keeps the traditional slot panel and replaceable covers previously praised in the NZXT Gamma. Rosewill uses black screws, however, as opposed to NZXT’s chrome screws.
Dual exhaust fans on the Rosewill Challenger replace the single rear fan found on the Gamma, but with fewer connection options. The top fan is 4-pin-only, the rear fan is 3-pin-only, and Rosewill doesn’t include any adapters.
Rosewill adds an LED-lighted front fan to the Challenger, in contrast to NZXT’s empty fan mount. As with its top fan, the intake accepts only 4-pin power connectors.
Have you actually used an Antec 300? The quality is only average. Plus it lacks a lot of features that all the others have. Seems pretty cheap ass to me.
Note I've used one Antec 300 and two Rosewill Challengers in different builds. Quality wise I would put them pretty close, the Antec 300's paint finish is like sand paper, where the Challenger is smooth, however the Antec 300 has slightly thicker metal. Feature-wise, its no comparison, and everyone who saw them together preferred the challenger.
Nice review Tom's. Hopefully you will move on to some more gamer class cases ($50-$100).
Except that the NZXT gamma costs $7 less shipped (current and suggested prices) and has for a while now.
If I were truly on a tight budget, I might consider one of these designs. But, it's easily argued that there are higher quality and more feature-rich cases (that don't cut any corners like grommets, fans, filters, etc.) within a $20-$30 earshot of these.