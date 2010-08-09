PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 (2.66 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache), Overclocked to 4.00 GHz at 1.40 V, 200 MHz BCLK
|Motherboard
|MSI Big Bang-XPower, BIOS V1.2 (06/09/2010), Intel X58 Express, LGA 1366
|RAM
|Kingston KHX16000D3ULT1K3/6GX (6 GB), DDR3-2000 at DDR3-1600 CAS 7-7-7-21
|GTX 480 Graphics
|MSI GeForce GTX 480 1.5 GB, 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-3696
|OS Hard Drive
|Western Digital VelociRaptor WD3000HLFS, 300 GB, 10,000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB cache
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|OCZ-Z1000 1000 W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|GeForce Graphics
|Nvidia ForceWare 258.96
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.1.1.1020
Our Core i7-920 is overclocked to 4.00 GHz in an attempt to remove the “CPU cap” on 3D performance.
Thermalright’s MUX-120 keeps our overclocked CPU cool enough to pass stability tests.
With a mid-load efficiency of around 91% and an 80 PLUS Gold rating, OCZ’s Z1000 power supply provides optimal “full system” power testing. Because its efficiency curve dips to around 89% at its ends, readers can multiply today’s input power readings by 0.90 to calculate output power within ±1%.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Aliens Vs. Predator Benchmark
|Alien Vs Predator Benchmark Tool Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Campaign, Act III, Second Sun (45 sec. FRAPS) Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: Highest Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Quality, 4x AA
|DiRT 2
|Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
|Call Of Pripyat Benchmark version Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x MSAA
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.0.1, GPU and CPU scores
You spend unnecessary $$$ on a x58 platform while I save money that I can put towards a GPU upgrade with my p55 platform :)
anyone know if 4850's are going to be unavailable any time soon? You could get the 3000 series for quite awhile after the 4000's released so I'm crossing my fingers until i can afford a cpu upgrade and another 4850
cpu is currently a 7750BE and so im pretty sure it would bottleneck the 4850's. I think it does with just one actually.
It's not the game's fault. The GPU can only go as fast as it was made to go. So in simple terms you could say that GPUs these days aren't "fast" enough to use all the bandwidth PCI Express offers.
On a card for card basis they are still quite a bit more powerful than the GTX 480 and should require the most bandwidth of any current card for maximum performance.