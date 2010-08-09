PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-920 (2.66 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache), Overclocked to 4.00 GHz at 1.40 V, 200 MHz BCLK Motherboard MSI Big Bang-XPower, BIOS V1.2 (06/09/2010), Intel X58 Express, LGA 1366 RAM Kingston KHX16000D3ULT1K3/6GX (6 GB), DDR3-2000 at DDR3-1600 CAS 7-7-7-21 GTX 480 Graphics MSI GeForce GTX 480 1.5 GB, 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-3696 OS Hard Drive Western Digital VelociRaptor WD3000HLFS, 300 GB, 10,000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB cache Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power OCZ-Z1000 1000 W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit GeForce Graphics Nvidia ForceWare 258.96 Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1020

Our Core i7-920 is overclocked to 4.00 GHz in an attempt to remove the “CPU cap” on 3D performance.

Thermalright’s MUX-120 keeps our overclocked CPU cool enough to pass stability tests.

With a mid-load efficiency of around 91% and an 80 PLUS Gold rating, OCZ’s Z1000 power supply provides optimal “full system” power testing. Because its efficiency curve dips to around 89% at its ends, readers can multiply today’s input power readings by 0.90 to calculate output power within ±1%.