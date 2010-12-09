AMD Phenom II X6 1100T Review: The New Six-Core Flagship

Test Systems And Benchmarks

We’re concentrating on the new Phenom II X6 1100T flagship in our benchmarks. While the Athlon II X3 455 and Phenom II X2 565 are interesting processors, the 100 MHz speed bump probably won’t show much of an improvement over previous tests that we’ve performed. We are interested in seeing if the new top-of-the-line model can be overclocked higher than the 1090T, though. To this end, we've equipped our test bed with a Cooler Master Hyper 212 Plus CPU cooler.

We’re including the Phenom II X6 1090T and 1075T for comparison purposes. The Phenom II X4 970 and Core i5-750 are also present to represent similarly-priced quad-core performance. Finally, the Core i7-920 shows what the starting point of Intel’s more expensive high-end offerings can accomplish.

Take note that the Core i7-920 sample we have on hand is an engineering sample with a lower memory multiplier than the retail version. This will hurt the Core i7-920 in some memory-dependent tests, but for the most part performance should remain comparable to the commercially-available processor.

Test Systems AMD System A AMD System B Intel LGA 1156 System Intel LGA 1366 System Motherboard Gigabyte MA790XT-UD4P Socket AM3, AMD 790X, BIOS F8G Asus M4A785TD-V EVO Socket AM3, AMD 785G, BIOS 0410 Asus P7P55D-E LX LGA 1156, Intel P55, BIOS 1003 Gigabyte X58A-UD3R LGA 1366, Intel X58, BIOS version FA Processor Phenom II X6 1100T 3.3 GHz (3.7 GHz Max Turbo)Hexa-Core, 6 MB L3 CachePhenom II X6 1090T 3.2 GHz (3.6 GHz Max Turbo)Hexa-Core, 6 MB L3 Cache Phenom II X6 1075T 3.0 GHz (3.5 GHz Max Turbo)Hexa-Core, 6 MB L3 CachePhenom II X4 970 3.5 GHz, Quad-Core6 MB L3 Cache Intel Core i5-750 2.66 GHz (3.2 GHz Max Turbo)Quad-Core, 8 MB L3 CacheIntel Pentium G6950 2.66 GHz, Quad-Core3 MB L3 Cache Intel Core i7-920 2.67 GHz (2.93 GHz Max Turbo)Quad-Core (8 Threads with Hyper-Threading)8 MB L3 Cache CPU Cooler Cooler Master Hyper 212 Plus Cooler Master Hyper TX3 ZEROtherm Nirvana NV120 Memory Crucial DDR3-1333 Dual-Channel 2 x 2048 MB, 669 MHz, CAS 9-9-9-24-1T Mushkin PC3-10700H Triple-Channel 3 x 2048 MB, 540 MHz, CL 8-8-8-20-1T Graphics MSI GeForce GTX 470 1280 MB GDDR5-3348, 607/1215 MHz GPU/Shaders, 837 MHz Mem. Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar Black 640 GB 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache SATA 3Gb/s