AMD Phenom II X6 1100T Review: The New Six-Core Flagship

Benchmark Results: Games
Crysis is limited by the power of our reasonably powerful graphics card across the playing field. None of these processors demonstrate any obvious weaknesses, but there’s a slight advantage in favor of the Intel CPUs.
The DiRT2 test also results in a virtual tie.
Our Tom’s Hardware StarCraft 2 Benchmark is very CPU-limited, but that doesn’t translate to a significant difference in results across these processors. The Core i7-920 does perform a little stronger than the other models, though.
Now if you'll look, their third iteration of this process still doesn't match intel's entry-level i7 processors. It's just embarrassing is what that is.