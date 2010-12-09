Trending

AMD Phenom II X6 1100T Review: The New Six-Core Flagship

Power Benchmarks

At its default clock/voltage settings, Intel's Core i5-750 uses a lot less power at both idle and under load than the Phenom IIs, despite the fact that both processor families are etched at 45 nm. 

The Core i7-920 is an early Bloomfield sample with a more complex memory controller and a complementary platform based on two chipset components, rather than one. As a result, system power consumption on the -900-series chips is almost always going to look higher than the Lynnfield- and Clarkdale-based parts.

The overclocked Phenom II X6 1100T blows the roof off of maximum power usage when overclocked, though. This is a surprisingly high result, and we ran the test multiple times to ensure its validity. It's a good thing that, the same chip at its stock settings, is much more power-friendly.

  • Mark Heath 09 December 2010 12:23
    I wish Intel would do something like this for all (or at least most) of their processors.(the speed bumps with same price model)
  • fstrthnu 09 December 2010 12:28
    A pretty good effort from AMD, but Sandy Bridge is only 2 or 3 months away by now. Of course, this is just a stopgap measure till Bulldozer comes; still, when AMD is only just catching up to Intel in terms of stock performance NOW (even though it has slightly better value)...
  • sideshowbob32 09 December 2010 12:40
    Great article I just ordered a 1090T for m old am2+ set up, I look forward to it and this article makes me want it more!! Glad to see amd is doing great.
  • tacoslave 09 December 2010 13:02
    im gonna wait for bulldozer
  • stingstang 09 December 2010 13:10
    AMD is most certainly not doing great if they have to rerelease all their chips. Here's what happens: They make a batch of chips and sell them all as 4 core processors at X speed. The ones they don't sell or are returned go into stress testing. Those batches are divided in to x2 or x3 piles depending on how stable they are with which cores enabled. The winners of the tests get promoted and branded as new, faster chips with x+100 MHz. The process then repeats.
    Now if you'll look, their third iteration of this process still doesn't match intel's entry-level i7 processors. It's just embarrassing is what that is.
  • 09 December 2010 13:24
    Could this be any more unremarkable or unnecessary a product? Might as well grab an i5, or one of the existing X6s, or wait for SB, or Bulldozer... this is just pointless.
  • buzznut 09 December 2010 13:47
    I'm waiting as well I think. I'd have to upgrade my mobo to run a X6 anyway since Biostar chose not to support it with my current board. I think the 1090T is a great value at $230 though. Pretty sweet.
  • sudeshc 09 December 2010 13:52
    thats more like it, increase those stock speeds and the we will have more chance to to get even more performance by overclocking :D
  • FunSurfer 09 December 2010 14:31
    It would be nice to see in the gaming benchmark games that have intensive use of all the CPU's cores like GTA4, BFBC2, RFG (@ large building destruction).
  • dEAne 09 December 2010 14:39
    With this data Sandy Bridge will not put pressure on AMD it will kill it. I think the only thing left for AMD is to lower the price much further.
