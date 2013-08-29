Part 2: Four Cheap 80 PLUS Bronze Power Supplies, Reviewed

Gigabyte Greenmax Plus 450W

Gigabyte, mostly known for its motherboards and graphics cards, is participating in one of our power supply round-ups for the first time. Its Greenmax Plus 450W is a good fit for this budget-oriented comparison. Currently, only the company's 550 and 650 W Greenmax models are available in the U.S., but based on their pricing, we expect the 450 W version to show up in the $50 to $60 range.

Since this is not a high-end PSU, we aren't surprised by its fairly standard features. Its build quality seems OK, but not outstanding. The cables are non-modular and fully sleeved though, which is nice. The cable lengths and the number of connectors are average. There are but three Molex connectors and only one 6+2-pin auxiliary PCI Express connector. So, this power supply isn't really suitable for dual graphics cards, or even a gaming rig with one high-performance card (though that should have been pretty obvious in light of its maximum output). The 450 W PSU sports two +12 V output rails, each of which can deliver up to 25 A for a combined maximum of 32 A. No screws or Velcro bands are included.