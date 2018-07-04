PowerSpec PSX 850GFM PSU Review: Micro Center's House Brand Scores A Hit

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the PSX 850GFM’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here For More Results

Despite the PSX 850GFM's good performance, Seasonic's Focus and Corsair's RM850x V2 are clearly the leaders.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the product’s performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here For More Results

Priced at $100, the PowerSpec PSX 850GFM offers an especially high value score.

For a few dollars extra, though, you can get the Bitfenix Whisper M. Seasonic's Focus Plus Gold and Corsair's RM850x V2 are a little more expensive. But the latter model is also the quietest 850W PSU you can buy.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click Here For More Results

The PowerSpec PSX 850GFM fares decently in our noise output comparison. However, if you want an even quieter 850W PSU, Corsair's RM850x wins without question.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click Here For More Results

High Power's platform easily matches the competition when it comes to efficiency.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content