Three 1000 W 80 PLUS Gold-Certified Power Supplies Tested

OCZ Z-Series Z1000M

The OCZ Z-Series Z1000M is part of the manufacturer’s Maximum Performance category. Not wasting any time on modesty, OCZ describes the 1000 W PSU as the perfect power supply for enthusiasts who want nothing but the best. The five-year warranty and fairly lofty price of $205 underline the company's perceived quality standards. To be fair, the OCZ PSU is the least-expensive in our comparison here.

The Z1000M's performance is impressive on paper. Its single 12 V rail can handle up to 83 A, sufficient for extremely power-hungry computers. The maximum power on the 12 V rail is 1000 W, according to the manufacturer, the same number as the PSU’s specified continuous output. That means that if the 12 V rail is fully utilized, the OCZ Z1000M is actually delivering more than 1000 W.

The PSU has a very high-quality finish and its brushed surface makes it a feast for the eyes. The cables are partly modular, with the ATX, PCIe, and some of the SATA cables being hard-wired to the PSU. The length and number of cables is unusually generous, including six PCIe and 12 SATA connections, though perhaps we would have expected more than three Molex connectors from a PSU in this category.

OCZ Z1000M AC Input 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 25 A 25 A 83 A n/a n/a n/a 0.8 A 6 A Individual Output 9.6 W 30 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 180 W 1000 W Total Continuous Output 1000 W Peak Output 1100 W

