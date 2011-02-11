Three 1000 W 80 PLUS Gold-Certified Power Supplies Tested

Rosewill Lightning-1000

Rosewill is celebrating its debut in our PSU roundups with the Lighting-1000. The Lighting-1000 is an 80 PLUS Gold-certified PSU with a 1000 W power rating, and its looks stand out from the competition. First, the modular cables are screwed in, instead of plugged in. This should counter some of the criticism that modular designs receive, given the fact that they add one additional failure point should a cable come loose. Second, it has LED lights. The user can choose between blue or red. Or, switch the lights off completely. The build quality is good, even if it does not feel quite as solid as the OCZ PSU. The sliding switch for the LED lights feels a bit cheap, too.

Rosewill only grants a three-year warranty, but in return the PSU costs a little less than OCZ's at $220, too. There is nothing to criticize in the way of cable count or their length. The modular cable parts come in a large case, fixed with rubber bands. The single 12 V rail is rated at a maximum of 83 A, just like the OCZ Z1000M.

Rosewill Lightning-1000 AC Input 100-240 V, 47-63 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 25 A 25 A 83 A n/a n/a n/a 0.5 A 3.0 A Individual Output 6 W 15 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 120 W 996 W Total Continuous Output 1000 W Peak Output ??? W

